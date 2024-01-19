Who was Christopher Roma? GoFundMe raises $27,520 as body of missing hiker found near Mount Guyot 

The body of a missing hiker, Christopher Roma, was recovered Thursday, January 18, 2024, near Mount Guyot, two days after he went missing near Mount Bond in Lincoln, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

According to WGME, on Tuesday, January 16, New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers received reports of a hiker in distress near Mount Bond in Lincoln from Roma’s acquaintances, who called 911 after speaking to the solo hiker.

Christopher Roma, a 37-year-old avid hiker from Thorton who embarked on a solo hike on Tuesday morning, later made contact with a 911 dispatcher and said he was very cold before the call dropped. However, authorities were able to trace his coordinates to somewhere in between Mount Guyot and Mount Bond.

Four hours after the initial call was placed, search and rescue officials began looking for the hiker. However, Fish and Game Lt. James Kneeland said waist-deep snow slowed the rescuers' efforts as temperatures continued to drop in the region.

Subsequently, a New Hampshire Army National Guard helicopter was called in to assist in the challenging search, but they could not reach the missing hiker due to poor visibility in the area.

Authorities said 19 hours after the 911 call was made, Mountain Rescue Service found Roma's body near Mount Guyot on Wednesday evening but decided to extract Roma's body on Thursday morning.

Mount Guyot hiker Christopher Roma worked as a service management officer at Burndy

In the wake of the tragic outcome, community members have rallied around the family of Christopher Roma. The avid hiker left behind a wife and a young child after he succumbed to weather-related injuries while hiking in the white mountains near Mount Guyot in New Hampshire.

Expand Tweet

A GoFundMe organized by community member Linnea Nemeth revealed Roma was a professional hiker who had successfully completed the Pacific Crest Trail, Continental Divide, and Appalachian Trail. A Facebook account that appeared to belong to the victim showed he worked as a service management officer at Burndy.

Roma, who described himself as a professional athlete at Mission Clean Water on his Facebook page, studied BMW mechanics at the Motorcycle Mechanics Institute.

The fundraising page, which has raised $27,520, surpassing the initial target of $20,000, urged people to donate to render financial assistance to his wife, Barbara Roma, and 2-year-old son, Soloman. The page said:

“We would like to lessen the burden on his family, and many have been asking how they can help. We are creating this Fund to help cover the Celebration of Life expenses, cover any of his outstanding expenses, and the remainder to create a fund to help support his son Soloman (aged 2) that he leaves behind.”

The victim’s uncle, Neil Roma, took to Facebook and penned an emotional post honoring his nephew, described as an incredible athlete, father, hiker, and great individual.