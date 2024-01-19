Elyas Marshall Rodriguez GoFundMe raises over $26,000 as 9-year-old cancer survivor killed in tragic bus crash

Family members have identified Elyas Marshall Rodriguez as the 9-year-old boy who was killed by a school bus in Florida, as reported in a GoFundMe campaign. The crowdfunding initiative, organized by a cousin, Trenae Gayle, confirmed that Elyas Marshall Rodriguez, a cancer survivor, met with a tragic accident involving a school bus in Florida on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

The campaign, with a target to raise $30,000, disclosed that Elyas was diagnosed with Leukemia at the age of 2 and was in remission at the time of the incident. The fundraiser, which has raised over $26,000, urged people to donate and provide financial assistance to the young boy’s bereaved mother, who has two other children, and one of them is autistic and legally blind.

Gayle wrote:

“His loss is truly unbearable and undeserving. My aunt will never be the same and in the wake of this tragedy, she also has two other children to care for and provide for. One of her two children has Autism and is legally blind. Thus, I ask for your compassion and assistance at this time to assist my aunt.”

Elyas Marshall Rodriguez was a student at Lawton Chiles Elementary

Providing further details on the incident, multiple reports have disclosed that Elyas Marshall Rodriguez met with a tragic end at Waterford East Apartments in Orange County on Tuesday afternoon. Multiple witnesses at the scene told ABC affiliate WZVN-TV that Elyas got off the bus, and as he was walking away, he dropped his football. The young boy purportedly crawled under the bus to retrieve the ball when the vehicle started moving.

Erin Willis, the principal of Lawton Chiles Elementary, confirmed that Elyas Marshall Rodriguez was a student at the school. Following his tragic death, the school issued a statement on social media. Willis said,

"I know I speak for our entire community when I express the terrible grief we are all feeling. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family as they go through this extremely difficult time."

Trenae Gayle, the organizer of the online fundraiser, told WESH that her cousin, who loved football, dreamed of being a professional athlete. In the GoFundMe campaign, Gayle spoke about her cousin’s love for the sport, adding that he was beloved in the community.

“Despite this grueling journey he always had a smile on his face and had been in remission. He truly was an outgoing, caring and loving child. He loved football and had dreams of playing in the NFL. He was loved throughout his community in Waterford East by his neighbors and friends.”

Gayle told WESH that her cousin, who had previously “gone through the Make-A-Wish Foundation" due to the severity of his cancer, underwent the removal of his port last year and was in remission.