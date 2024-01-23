Who were Christopher J Chambers and Nathan Gage Ingram? All we know as identities of missing NAVY SEALs are revealed

Nearly two weeks after two Navy SEALs were lost at sea during a nighttime raid near Somalia, authorities identified the men on Monday, January 22, 2024, as Special Warfare Operator 1st Class, Christopher J. Chambers, 37, and Special Warfare Operator 2nd Class Nathan Gage Ingram, 27.

The identification came a day after the two U.S. Navy SEALs, who were from the expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Pullers (ESB-3), were declared dead on Sunday following a 10-day mission that has shifted from search and rescue to recovery.

A press release by Naval Special Warfare 1 cited in multiple reports said on January 11, 2024, that Chambers and Gage were reportedly “conducting a night-time seizure of a vessel illegally transporting advanced lethal aid from Iran to resupply Houthi forces in Yemen,” in the rough water near Somalia.

During the mission, one of the SEALs reportedly tried to board the vessel known as a Dhow and fell into the water. The second one dived in to save the first before they disappeared into the sea.

According to NBC, following the incident, the U.S., Japan, and Spain searched more than 21,000 miles of surface for days before the mission turned into a recovery effort on Sunday.

The two missing Navy SEALs were both assigned to a West Coast-based Naval Special Warfare unit

On Monday, Capt. Blake Chaney, the commander of Naval Special Warfare Group 1, issued a statement condoling the loss of the SEALs who were reported missing after a nighttime raid of a vessel off the coast of Somalia.

In the statement, Chaney identified them as Christopher J. Chambers and Nathan Gage Ingram and added:

"We extend our condolences to Chris and Gage's families, friends, and teammates during this incredibly challenging time. They were exceptional warriors, cherished teammates, and dear friends to many within the Naval Special Warfare community."

In a statement, the navy said Chambers and Ingram who were both assigned to a West Coast-based Naval Special Warfare unit and were from the expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB-3).

Chambers, a native of Maryland, reportedly enlisted in the Navy in 2012 and was assigned to West Coast SEAL units in 2014 after completing boot camp at Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, just outside Chicago.

According to NPR, during his time at the Navy, he won multiple awards and decorations, including a Navy/Marine Corps Achievement Medal with Combat "C," and three Navy/Marine Corps Achievement Medals.

Meanwhile, Ingram, from Texas, enlisted in the Navy in 2019 and graduated from SEAL training in 2021 before he was assigned to West Coast SEAL units.

President Joe Biden issues statement

President Joe Biden issued a statement mourning the deaths of the two SEALs alongside the first lady Jill Biden. The president said:

"Jill and I are mourning the tragic deaths of two of America’s finest—Navy SEALs who were lost at sea while executing a mission off the coast of East Africa last week.”

The president added recovery efforts will continue as the country grapples with the profound loss of two brave SEALs.

The navy, who are still investigating the incident, said they found parts of ballistic missiles and cruise missiles Iran was supplying to Houthi fighters in Yemen in the vessel during the raid.

The Houthi militants, in a show of support for Palestinians facing Israeli attacks in Gaza, have recently attacked commercial and military ships off the coast of Yemen in the Red Sea.