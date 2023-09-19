Fact Check: Did Navy SEALS save the missing children in Maui? Viral article debunked

As Maui residents continue to rebuild their island, rumors of the NAVY SEALs saving missing children from the Honolulu Harbor have spread rapidly. This comes after speculation of the natural disaster being a cover up to traffic children started making its rounds online. However, the claim is far from the truth. No child was saved by the NAVY SEALs.

Real Raw News is the only website that claimed that the NAVY forces saved the Maui children. They claimed that the youngsters were “imprisoned in padlocked cages lined with piddle pads.” They were reportedly found near Pier 51.

The website also claimed that FEMA and Gen. Charles Flynn’s Joint Task Force 5-0 murdered some of the missing children. They also reported that the bodies were buried in mass graves.

The mission of saving the children was reportedly triggered after General Smith heard the rumor of feds planning to sneak dozens of children to the Oahu Honalulu docks.

The NAVY SEALs reportedly found the “sedated children” inside a warehouse. The website added:

“some covered in their own urine and feces, locked inside cages barely large enough to fit a dog. Not one child made a peep. They silently stared through wire mesh as if in a hypnotic trance. In all, the warehouse held 15 young children imprisoned in filth.”

Despite the article written by Michael Baxter extensively detailing how the children were supposedly saved from the NAVY SEALs, the claims are not true.

The NAVY SEALs did not save missing Maui children

At the time of writing this article, claims of the NAVY SEALs saving the children spread across social media platforms. X (formerly known as Twitter) user shared a video of the article and also tweeted:

“Can we talk about the 15 children rescued in Maui by Navy Seal? Where are the rest of the children?! #MauiCoverUp”

The tweet had amassed nearly 1000 views.

However, it seems like netizens are believing the misinformation.

For those unversed, Real Raw News is a satire website. They have revealed in the About Us section of their website that- “This website contains humor, parody, and satire.”

The aforementioned NAVY SEALs-missing children article also extensively detailed the supposed operation of saving children. The NAVY has never given specifics about their operation which signals that the article is false.

The website has also quoted General Smith numerous times. This also includes his name being used in articles which are not related to the NAVY SEALs in any manner. It seems like he is mentioned any time the writer wants their articles to sound more credible.

Furthermore, no other news publication has reported on the Maui operation, which can make one believe that the news is not real.

It is important to verify such breaking news with credible and established news outlets so that one does not believe misinformation.

Meanwhile, as reports of thousands of children going missing in Maui circulate online, officials have released a document which includes a list of unaccounted-for people. The list which was curated by the FBI and the Maui Police Department revealed that there was only one missing child.