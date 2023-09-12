"They could certainly hide 1000 children somewhere": Underground Tunnels in Maui video resurfaces online amid latest conspiracy claim 

As Maui restores their island, an underground tunnel allegedly near Lahaina has come to light. A YouTuber uploaded a video that showcased the passage that was supposedly 300 feet underground. Some netizens claim that the underpass must have been used during the recent wildfire to evacuate people while others noted that the area might be used for more nefarious purposes. Some netizens tweeted:

YouTuber Adventure Brad garnered immense traction in recent weeks. This comes after his video titled Secret Hidden Tunnels found 300’ below Maui, Hawaii went viral. The lengthy clip was uploaded seven years ago. At the time of writing this article the video had amassed nearly 400K views.

The video showcased people visiting the underground tunnel. They extensively showed the passageway which remained deserted. A collection of construction equipment was kept inside as well.

Following the savage wildfires in the Hawaiian island, the video resurfaced with many wondering what the tunnels were being used for at the moment.

Everything to know about the Maui underground tunnels

Twitter user @SM7922 also brought the supposed underground tunnels to light following the devastations. However, they claimed that the passageways were 600 feet below ground. They also added that it was “used to shut off water.”

The Twitter user also attached an image that claimed that the underground tunnel was called the “Kohoma Development Tunnel nr Lahaina, Maui, HI.”

Meanwhile, another platform user @iNQUiZiX tweeted that there were fires in the underground tunnels. They attached the aforementioned tunnel video and another news clip where a woman spoke about fires coming from under the earth. She said:

“Starts screaming- “help help, I’ve got firing coming from under the ground”

This left many startled.

Twitter user @dimegirlchar seemingly claimed that children were getting trafficked in Maui through the underground tunnel systems which seems to be the most popular conspiracy theory circulating online. They said:

“These kids were trafficked. They never even made it home. Maui is home to one of the largest underground tunnel system.”

The child trafficking claims have been incessantly circulating across social media platforms. This comes after news of dozens of children missing made headlines. Conspiracy theorists have stated that the wildfire was used as a cover up to traffic children behind the scenes.

Substantiating the theory, netizen @sandyirizarry3491 commented under the aforementioned YouTube tunnel video:

“This is very suspicious considering we have so many children missing from there right now.”

YouTube user @Yoda67 also expressed how strange it was that Maui school buses were missing. They related to the same to the underground tunnels.

It is important to note that it remains unclear as to whether which and if any underground tunnels in the Hawaiian island were turned into ashes.

Meanwhile, the Hawaiian government has announced that 66 people remain missing following the wildfires. The cause of the wildfires still remains unclear at the time of writing this article.