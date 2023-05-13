Tom Brady apparently faced a life-threatening situation while he was still a member of the New England Patriots. In a wild story that was recently confirmed, he was in a scenario where he could have been killed by an intensively-trained working dog for the United States military, as a part of the Navy SEALs. While Brady allegedly provoked the attack, it was seemingly inadvertent.

According to ex-Navy SEAL Chris Fettes (via Outkick):

"The team does an annual exercise. We were running a hostage rescue scenario in Gillete Stadium. At the end of it, we went down to the field for sort of a meet and greet and some picture. Tom Brady, I was very excited. He comes over, and he's like, 'Yeah!'. Not realizing that the dog handler had just unmuzzled one of the most aggressive beasts of a dog that's ever existed at that team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He lunged at Tom Brady and clamped onto his thigh. I think the reason that why he clamped onto his thigh is because the handler had the leash and pulled him back because they're trained to go for necks and vital body parts."

Fettes then mentioned how dangerous that situation was and how lucky Brady was to get away without much damage.

"If no one restrained the dog or called him off, or if there was no handler and it was just a loose working dog, that would have been very bad. It turned out to be OK. And he was just like super tough about it. 'I'm not going anywhere. Let's like finish this. Let's hang out.'"

David Hookstead @dhookstead Everyone knows Tom Brady won seven Super Bowls, but did you also know he was attacked by a SEAL Team 6 dog?



Rumors of the story have circulated for years, and it's TRUE! I spoke with a member of ST6 who watched it happen.



Crazy story! Everyone knows Tom Brady won seven Super Bowls, but did you also know he was attacked by a SEAL Team 6 dog?Rumors of the story have circulated for years, and it's TRUE! I spoke with a member of ST6 who watched it happen.Crazy story! https://t.co/uhamyHNpwt

This situation could have been an absolute disaster, but thankfully, the handlers were there and solved the problem before it got out of hand. Tom Brady apparently escaped without any sort of serious injuries in what ended up being an extremely close call.

What is Tom Brady doing in his retirement?

Tom Brady is retired

Tom Brady officially announced his retirement at the conclusion of the 2022 NFL season. While he also did so last year before unretiring a few weeks later, this time it appears more permanent. He has been exploring a ton of new opportunities as his NFL career is likely completed.

Brady started a media production company and has already released a documentary as well as a full-length movie, '80 for Brady'. He has a $375 million broadcasting contract with FOX waiting for him that will reportedly begin in 2024.

He's even exploring becoming an NFL owner and has been negotiating for a potential purchase of a stake in the Las Vegas Raiders.

It seems like everything Brady sets out to do comes with success, including his athletic career and many business ventures. He's started several companies, including TB12 and Brady Brand, while also partnering in many others. One of his few major mistakes is being involved in the FTX scandal, becoming an ambassador for a company conducting illegal activity.

Check out the Complete NFL Schedule 2023: Full Team Schedules & Prime Time Games

Poll : 0 votes