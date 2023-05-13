Is Tom Brady going to the Raiders? All you need to know about the iconic QB's 2023 plans

Tom Brady will attend the New England Patriots opening game of the 2023 season versus the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. The Patriots will honor the iconic quarterback during the game.

Tom Brady, on the other hand, could be on his way to join the Las Vegas Raiders for the next season. It's definitely not what you're thinking. The greatest quarterback of all time is not returning to the field. In other words, why is he joining the Raiders?

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter NFL legend Tom Brady is in deep discussions to become a limited partner of the Las Vegas Raiders, sources tell ESPN’s @SethWickersham and me, potentially his second foray into a partnership with Raiders’ owner Mark Davis on a professional sports franchise in less than two months. NFL legend Tom Brady is in deep discussions to become a limited partner of the Las Vegas Raiders, sources tell ESPN’s @SethWickersham and me, potentially his second foray into a partnership with Raiders’ owner Mark Davis on a professional sports franchise in less than two months. https://t.co/pVnxqwTrGT

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brady is in talks to become a limited partner at the Raiders

Yeah, Jimmy Garoppolo's starting role at the Las Vegas Raiders is safe for next season. However, Tom Brady is aiming to join the franchise as a part-owner in the upcoming season. This, without a doubt, is a once-in-a-while transition in the history of the NFL.

Brady already owns a stake in another Las Vegas sports team and he has chosen to continue investing in the city. He partnered with Raiders owner Mark Davis to become a limited partner at the WNBA side Las Vegas Aces. This will be the second venture and partnership with Davis.

It is anticipated that Brady's investment in the Las Vegas Raider will be a passive one. This definitely means that he will not have any operational control or authority in either business or football matters concerning the franchise.

Brady would have to wait for the decision and permission of at least 24 NFL team owners before becoming an official partner with the Raiders. The league has a tradition of admitting new owners to any franchise in this manner. This will also be done to ensure that the Washington Commanders' takeover is completed.

NFL Rumors @nflrums It does not seem Raiders Jimmy Garoppolo can get rid of Tom Brady as he tries to buy minority stake in the Raiders ☠️ twitter.com/i/web/status/1… It does not seem Raiders Jimmy Garoppolo can get rid of Tom Brady as he tries to buy minority stake in the Raiders ☠️ twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/W6BcsN2RBD

How many former NFL players have become team owners?

Not many players in history have had the honor of joining the exclusive list of NFL owners. Should the acquisition become successful for Tom Brady, he will be following in the footsteps of George Halas, Edward Sternaman, and Jerry Richardson in becoming NFL players who went on to own team.

Halas and Sternaman were the first NFL players to become team owners. The two legends became an owner of what is now known as the Chicago Bears while they were still playing for the team. Sternaman owned the stake for ten years while Halas owned his until he died in 1983.

Jerry Richardson also became an owner when he gained control of the Carolina Panthers as an expansion franchise in 1993. He owned the team until he was forced to sell after a scandal in 2018. Tom Brady now looks next in line to join this exclusive list.

Check out the Complete NFL Schedule 2023: Full Team Schedules & Prime Time Games

Poll : 0 votes