Tom Brady played 23 seasons in the NFL and recently retired for the second time with no indication of playing the game again. Yet, there could be an opportunity for the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback to still be a part of football.

Per reports, Brady is in talks to possibly join the Las Vegas Raiders as a limited partner.

The future Hall of Famer could find himself in the owner's box alongside longtime Raiders owner Mark Davis. Fans on Raiders' Twitter took to the app to express their thoughts on Brady becoming a part of the organization.

Many fans noted that Tom Brady would be reunited with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who the team signed this offseason:

Drogo @kunndraco9 Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter NFL legend Tom Brady is in deep discussions to become a limited partner of the Las Vegas Raiders, sources tell ESPN’s @SethWickersham and me, potentially his second foray into a partnership with Raiders’ owner Mark Davis on a professional sports franchise in less than two months. NFL legend Tom Brady is in deep discussions to become a limited partner of the Las Vegas Raiders, sources tell ESPN’s @SethWickersham and me, potentially his second foray into a partnership with Raiders’ owner Mark Davis on a professional sports franchise in less than two months. https://t.co/pVnxqwTrGT Brady saw jimmy g there and said that’s enough twitter.com/adamschefter/s… Brady saw jimmy g there and said that’s enough twitter.com/adamschefter/s…

Nengeh Tardzer @NTardzer @AdamSchefter @SethWickersham Hes gonna suit up for them later on in the season after Jimmy G gets hurt (as usual)and Josh McDaniels calls him to come play qb for him @AdamSchefter @SethWickersham Hes gonna suit up for them later on in the season after Jimmy G gets hurt (as usual)and Josh McDaniels calls him to come play qb for him

TCL @TitleTalkTCL Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter NFL legend Tom Brady is in deep discussions to become a limited partner of the Las Vegas Raiders, sources tell ESPN’s @SethWickersham and me, potentially his second foray into a partnership with Raiders’ owner Mark Davis on a professional sports franchise in less than two months. NFL legend Tom Brady is in deep discussions to become a limited partner of the Las Vegas Raiders, sources tell ESPN’s @SethWickersham and me, potentially his second foray into a partnership with Raiders’ owner Mark Davis on a professional sports franchise in less than two months. https://t.co/pVnxqwTrGT Brady going from owning the Raiders to OWNING the Raiders twitter.com/AdamSchefter/s… Brady going from owning the Raiders to OWNING the Raiders twitter.com/AdamSchefter/s…

Other fans commented on several connections between Brady, the Las Vegas Raiders, and the New England Patriots:

Kid Santi @antjustwinbaby Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter NFL legend Tom Brady is in deep discussions to become a limited partner of the Las Vegas Raiders, sources tell ESPN’s @SethWickersham and me, potentially his second foray into a partnership with Raiders’ owner Mark Davis on a professional sports franchise in less than two months. NFL legend Tom Brady is in deep discussions to become a limited partner of the Las Vegas Raiders, sources tell ESPN’s @SethWickersham and me, potentially his second foray into a partnership with Raiders’ owner Mark Davis on a professional sports franchise in less than two months. https://t.co/pVnxqwTrGT Damn, my Raiders truly are becoming the Las Vegas Patriots twitter.com/adamschefter/s… Damn, my Raiders truly are becoming the Las Vegas Patriots twitter.com/adamschefter/s…

uSTADIUM App @uSTADIUM Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter NFL legend Tom Brady is in deep discussions to become a limited partner of the Las Vegas Raiders, sources tell ESPN’s @SethWickersham and me, potentially his second foray into a partnership with Raiders’ owner Mark Davis on a professional sports franchise in less than two months. NFL legend Tom Brady is in deep discussions to become a limited partner of the Las Vegas Raiders, sources tell ESPN’s @SethWickersham and me, potentially his second foray into a partnership with Raiders’ owner Mark Davis on a professional sports franchise in less than two months. https://t.co/pVnxqwTrGT So Tom Brady gets to tell Josh McDaniels what to do again? twitter.com/adamschefter/s… So Tom Brady gets to tell Josh McDaniels what to do again? twitter.com/adamschefter/s…

The three-time NFL MVP was rumored for a similar ownership role with the Miami Dolphins last year. The announcement was to be the week after his retirement last year.

Miami was attempting to hammer out a deal that would let Brady serve as both a minority owner and the team's starting quarterback. Sean Payton was reportedly set to become the Dolphins' head coach.

However, the discrimination lawsuit filed by former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores ended those plans. The quarterback ended his first retirement after 40 days and played his third and final season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Will Tom Brady be in the broadcast booth for FOX Sports in the future?

The former Patriots star was set to join FOX Sports after his retirement this upcoming season but chose to take the year off and be there in 2024. However, there were multiple reports that he'd back out of his 10-year, $375 million deal with the network.

Tom Brady took to Instagram upon hearing the report and denied he was backing out of his commitment to FOX Sports:

Brady comments "Fake News" on SI reports of leaving the Fox deal. Credit: IG/ Bounding Into Sports

Time will tell as to whether the 45-year-old will become a limited partner with the Raiders or in the booth for FOX Sports in 2024.

