NFL Rumors: Tom Brady was close to becoming minority owner of the Miami Dolphins

Tom Brady had a roller coaster of a start to 2022. At one point, he was playing football. At another, he was retired. Now, he's back to playing football. During his brief stay in retirement, his original plan was to be a minority owner of the Miami Dolphins. At least, that is what Pro Football Talk said on Twitter about the quarterback.

The deal was supposedly going to be announced during Super Bowl week.

Of course, the deal never took place. Brady is now back for yet another season in the NFL. What stopped the agreement? According to the article, Brian Flores' lawsuit alleging discrimination mucked up the deal. Brady got cold feet once he learned about what was allegedly going on in Miami.

Upon learning about the lawsuit, the quarterback returned to his longtime job of throwing the football. Of course, this isn't the end of the story. Tom Brady is still turning 45 years old this summer and will need something to help keep him occupied when he eventually retires for the final time. In the article, the writer, Mike Florio, says to keep an eye on the Dolphins as a potential option in the future.

Tom Brady: getting the gang back together

That could be a story in future years. Today, however, the quarterback has an opportunity on his hands to get another Super Bowl victory. It would be the first Super Bowl victory won by a starting quarterback who has retired. He was only down and out for about six weeks but would still technically qualify.

This spring, the quarterback's goal will be to refocus his mind and attempt to win over potential free-agent acquisitions and another player considering retirement. Rob Gronkowski has not re-signed with the organization and is openly conflicted about returning for another season.

At nearly 33 years old, the tight end is rapidly approaching fatherhood on the timeline of NFL careers. Gronkowski has already retired once but returned. However, retirements that happen for a second time are seldom to be anything other than final.

Those who have been following the tight end closely throughout 2022 will remember the video that may be the key to predicting his availability for 2022. In the video, recorded by a bystander, Gronkowski was spotted saying that he would play with the quarterback, which means that he would pretend to mull things over and come back as a hero later in the offseason.

Was that simply a joke, or will the tight end follow the plan? Thus far, the plan seems to be the choice taken by the tight end, as he has not retired nor returned.

