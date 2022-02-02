"Belichick will never touch technology again" - Fans troll Patriots HC for awkward conversation with Brian Flores

It’s no accident that Bill Belichick won the Super Bowl 6 times as a head coach. For the architect of Spygate, the New England Patriots scandal where the NFL disciplined the team for videotaping New York Jets coaches’ defensive signals, technology would presumably not be a challenge.

On Tuesday, screenshots of Belichick texting former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores by mistake hit Twitter, and NFL fans did not disappoint in trolling the legendary head coach.

Texts from Bill Belichick to Brian Flores, congratulating Brian for landing the #Giants job.Belichick thought he was texting Brian Daboll. He was texting Flores by mistake. Texts from Bill Belichick to Brian Flores, congratulating Brian for landing the #Giants job.Belichick thought he was texting Brian Daboll. He was texting Flores by mistake. https://t.co/Y686XcjYC3

NFL fans react to Bill Belichick’s awkward texts sent to Brian Flores

Dov Kleiman, an independent NFL reporter, shared a screenshot of Belichick and Flores’s conversation on Twitter. Presumably, Belichick thought he was texting Brian Daboll, who was recently named the New York Giants’ head coach. Instead, the Patriots head coach mistakenly texted Brian Flores and inadvertently revealed to Flores that the Giants’ head coaching job was going to Daboll.

NFL Twitter reacted with the usual trolling-style comedy:

Le3-6-1 @6_le3 @NFL_DovKleiman Belichick is never going to touch technology again @NFL_DovKleiman Belichick is never going to touch technology again😂

For someone as calculating and prepared as Belichick, this supposed mistake registers as a big “oof.”

It’s reasonable to think Bill Belichick is a different texter than how he acts in front of cameras; but it’s also reasonable to suspect the validity of the screen shots.

If anyone’s a certifiable Sith Lord, B.B. would be a prime candidate. Josh McDaniels is the apprentice. There are always two.

Pretty, pretty good.

Went from “Okay” to “k” real quick:

If you think about it, it’s the perfect text message alternate persona so you can have plausible deniability later.

Nick George @NickGeorgee @NFL_DovKleiman There is 0% chance Bill uses that much emotion thru text lol @NFL_DovKleiman There is 0% chance Bill uses that much emotion thru text lol

Between Belichick and Tom Brady, phones and tablets are not having a good time on camera.

As of now, Brian Flores does not appear to be close to landing a head coaching job with an NFL team. The latest developments indicate Flores is suing the NFL for racism in hiring. Reportedly, he is also suing the New York Giants, the Miami Dolphins, and the Denver Broncos in these allegations. The text messages from Bill Belichick have been included as evidence in the lawsuit.

