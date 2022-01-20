"Brady won, time for you to win one" - Former NFL player reveals Robert Kraft's stern warning to Bill Belichick

New England Patriots team owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick are considered a dynamic duo and one of the reasons behind the dynasty they created through the early and mid-2000s.

Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy was recently a guest on the "I Am Athlete" podcast hosted by former NFL players Brandon Marshall and Chad Johnson. McCoy talked about a run-in he had at a party this past summer with Kraft. McCoy said he made small talk with the New England Patriots team owner before asking him why he allowed Brady to leave after 20 seasons.

According to McCoy, the longtime team owner said he didn't want Brady to leave and that after Brady won the Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he essentially told Belichick that he now needed to win one.

“I’m mad (Tom Brady) left. I told Bill, ‘Damnit, you let Tom win a championship. It’s time for you to win one.'”-Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy on what Robert Kraft told him about Brady's departure."

Former RB LeSean McCoy talks NFL headlines in latest podcast appearance

Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

During the podcast, LeSean McCoy had a lot to say about recent developments in the National Football League. This includes the Antonio Brown saga and Tom Brady leaving the New England Patriots after 20 seasons.

McCoy was teammates with Brady and Brown on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just last season. It was McCoy's second consecutive Super Bowl title. He won the first with the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2019-2020 season and then against his former team just last season. Ironically, McCoy ended up not playing a single down in each Super Bowl.

McCoy became a free agent after the 2020 NFL season and then officially retired this past October. To commemorate his retirement, McCoy signed a one-day contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, the team that drafted him in 2009.

John Clark @JClarkNBCS Eagles honor LeSean McCoy @CutonDime25 on his retirement after the first quarter Eagles honor LeSean McCoy @CutonDime25 on his retirement after the first quarter https://t.co/dXKOdSEhSL

During his appearance on the podcast, McCoy also made a bold prediction that he believes Belichick won't win another Super Bowl with the New England Patriots without the star quarterback.

“He’ll never win a championship again,” McCoy said. “That [expletive] is dead.”-LeSean McCoy on New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick

Belichick and the New England Patriots failed to make the playoffs last season, tellingly their first without Brady. This season, with rookie quarterback Mac Jones, the Patriots were dominated by the Buffalo Bills in the NFL Wild Card round this past weekend.

After the loss on Saturday night, Belichick suggested that he doesn't plan to retire just yet, giving him at least another season to try and get that "post-Brady" Lombardi Trophy.

Also Read Article Continues below

Clay Travis @ClayTravis Remember when we all spent a decade or more debating who mattered more to the Patriots dynasty: Tom Brady or Bill Belichick? Boy, that was a really dumb debate. It was Brady. And it wasn’t even close. Remember when we all spent a decade or more debating who mattered more to the Patriots dynasty: Tom Brady or Bill Belichick? Boy, that was a really dumb debate. It was Brady. And it wasn’t even close.

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by David Nyland