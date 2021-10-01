How LeSean McCoy won two Super Bowls without playing a single snap

LeSean McCoy's 12-year career (2009-2021) has been nothing short of spectacular over the previous decade.

Since being drafted in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles, McCoy has rushed for a total of 11,102 yards and 89 total touchdowns (73 of those rushing).

Field Yates @FieldYates LeSean McCoy during the 2010’s:

▫️Rushing yards: 10,434 rushing yards (most in NFL)

▫️Scrimmage yards: 13,923 (most amongst RB)

▫️Total touches: 2,755 (most in NFL)

▫️Total touchdowns: 85 (most amongst RB)

▫️Fantasy points: 2,341.3 (most amongst RB)



McCoy played his first six years as the premier running back for the Eagles. He spent the following four seasons with the Buffalo Bills. For McCoy's eleventh season, he was with the Kansas City Chiefs and his final season was spent as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

For the first ten years of McCoy's career in the league, he was unable to capture the ever-elusive Lombardi Trophy that has escaped the grasps of many greats like Barry Sanders and Thurman Thomas.

However, in an odd but pleasant twist of fate, McCoy earned two Super Bowl trophies during his final two years in the league and did not play a single snap in those games.

How did this happen?

LeSean McCoy wins two Super Bowl rings without playing a single down

By the time he became a member of the Chiefs, McCoy's production had reduced drastically. He was no longer a featured back when he was in Philadelphia or Buffalo.

With his former head coach Andy Reid at the helm with the Chiefs, McCoy was deployed more for load management for fellow running backs Damien Williams and Darrel Williams.

That year, the Chiefs got to the Super Bowl, but McCoy only saw one snap in the playoffs against the Houston Texans in the divisional round. Super Bowl LIV saw the Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers but with no snaps played by McCoy.

The following season, McCoy signed a contract to play with the Buccaneers. However, McCoy was not expected to see much action on a team with running back mates Leonard Fournette, Ronald Jones and Ke'Shawn Vaughn.

Ironically, that season, the Buccaneers went to the Super Bowl, McCoy's second in as many years. This time, the opponent was none other than Andy Reid and the Chiefs.

The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs by a score of 31-9 and McCoy did not play a single snap during this Super Bowl, either.

McCoy has pulled off the improbable, winning not one but two Super Bowls in the last two years of his career but without playing a single down in either of those Super Bowls.

A great ending to a great career

News broke today that McCoy would be signing a one-day contract with the Eagles so that he could officially retire as a member of the team that helped catapult his status as one of the league's most productive and versatile running backs.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Eagles announced former Pro-Bowl RB LeSean McCoy is retiring, and signing a one-day contract to do it as a member of their team. Eagles announced former Pro-Bowl RB LeSean McCoy is retiring, and signing a one-day contract to do it as a member of their team. https://t.co/4iOeqkcUgm

Here's a salute to McCoy, the Eagles' all-time leading rusher and one of the most unique careers in sports history.

