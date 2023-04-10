Jimmy Garoppolo recently signed a three-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, as the franchise replaced Derek Carr with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels has had the experience of working with Garoppolo from their days together with the New England Patriots. McDaniels wanted Garoppolo and now together they will aim to bring the Raiders back into contention next season.

Raiders insider Your Boy Q was recently asked about his expectations from Garopplo, to which he gave a very honest answer and claimed that the Raiders quarterback will eventually end up getting hurt. Here's what he said on the Kay Adams Show:

“I believe that he's gonna get injured, right? And that's been my biggest fear. I think he's a good guy, I think he's a good quarterback, you know, he knows Josh McDaniels really well, he knows what Josh McDaniels is gonna want to do with every player that's come in, that they signed in free agency, all who said how much they're excited to play with Jimmy G.

"I mean, my biggest fear is that he's gonna get injured because that's what we see. We see him getting injured so I don't want to close my eyes and act like it doesn't happen. Right? That'd be foolish.

"So I believe that he's a guy that's that's injury prone. They just signed Brian Hoyer, he's a backup, okay, that's great. But at some point, you do have to get your quarterback of the future”

Some believe that Jimmy Garoppolo will act as a stop-gap quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders as they continue their search for a young quarterback via the draft.

Whether the Raiders will draft a quarterback this year remains to be seen, but Jimmy G will surely be starting the season and he will be under pressure because of his contract.

Jimmy Garoppolo got hurt last season as well

Jimmy Garoppolo: San Francisco 49ers v Atlanta Falcons

After Trey Lance was hurt in the second game of last season, Jimmy Garoppolo replaced him and played quite well. However, later in the season, Garoppolo himself got hurt and was sidelined for the rest of the season.

Although Brock Purdy led the San Francisco 49ers by example in his absence, if Garoppolo ends up getting hurt for the Raiders, their season could immediately get over. As a result, the former Patriots quarterback needs to stay healthy next season or else questions will be asked about him.

Last season, Garoppolo had a passer rating of 103.0 with 2,437 yards, 16 touchdowns, and four interceptions in 11 games with the 49ers.

