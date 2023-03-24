Where was Seamus Gray last seen? Mother of missing navy sailor pleads with Waukegan community to help find son

The search for Seamus Gray, a Navy service member, has continued. A recent surveillance video from the Waukegan bar, where he was last seen, continues to make people question his disappearance. The newly released surveillance video from the bar's footpath shows Gray before 2 am, standing and talking to a small group of people.

According to local authorities, Seamus Gray was a 21-year-old stationed at the Naval Station Great Lakes on the Lake Michigan coast south of Waukegan, 42 miles from Chicago. He was last seen on Saturday, March 18, 2023, when a video allegedly showed him exiting a bar. Following this, he was reported missing on Tuesday, and alarms were raised when he didn't report back to the Navy.

Gavin Good @itsallG_O_O_D MISSING, LAKE COUNTY, IL: Have you seen Séamus Gray?



Séamus was last seen at the intersection of Sheridan Road and Washington Street after leaving a bar in downtown Waukegan early Saturday morning. He is 6’3” and was last seen in a light pink/red long sleeve shirt and pants. MISSING, LAKE COUNTY, IL: Have you seen Séamus Gray? Séamus was last seen at the intersection of Sheridan Road and Washington Street after leaving a bar in downtown Waukegan early Saturday morning. He is 6’3” and was last seen in a light pink/red long sleeve shirt and pants. https://t.co/HWL38lh1b2

Following Seamus Gray' disappearance, his mother took to Facebook to plead to the the Waukegan community to assist in the search for her son. She also mentioned how she had been desperately trying to search for him at different and has urged people to come forward if they see him or get any news on him.

Seamus Gray's mother requests people from Waukegan community to "be brave and come forward" with any news on her missing son

The released video showed Gray on the ground. At one point, someone in the group seemed to have taken Gray's wallet from his pocket and thrown it back at him. The Navy service member reportedly took off down a nearby alley soon after, as shown in the same video.

Ibiza nightclub manager Adrian Hernandez said that Gray happened to walk into the nightclub twice on Saturday morning. He was eventually escorted out of the establishment for being too intoxicated. Hernandez also mentioned that Gray had got into at least two fights outside the bar:

"It's just a sad situation for us. We just want him to be found ... we just want to cooperate in any way we can. We're doing everything we can to cooperate with the police investigation with the family."

Seamus' mother, Kerry Rodier Gray, stated that she was also searching for her son, adding that she recently scoured through the nearby dumpsters with her friend. Apart from stating how she saw the footage and faces of the people who stole her son's wallet, she said how she will continue the search along with the police and fire department.

Aggressive Fruit @aggressiveFRUIT Correction: Missing U.S. Navy Sailor, Seamus Patrick Gray, was last seen leaving Ibiza, a Waukegan, IL., bar. An online review indicates another man was targeted for violence at the same club, 4 months ago. The reviewer said security laughed at the man's pleas for help. Correction: Missing U.S. Navy Sailor, Seamus Patrick Gray, was last seen leaving Ibiza, a Waukegan, IL., bar. An online review indicates another man was targeted for violence at the same club, 4 months ago. The reviewer said security laughed at the man's pleas for help. https://t.co/pIAV7MuU37

Kerry further said:

"If anyone has heard anything, saw my son, knows of anything please be brave and come forward."

Lastly, she added:

"Please say prayers for my son Seamus. Please do not say this to my son Deck, he is 14 and doesn't need to hear these details. Please pray that I can make it through this. Seamus lived for the Navy, was proud, was the top Honor recipient. Was leaving soon for the greatest moment in his life. Seamus loved his Country, and his family more than anything else."

Seamus Gray was last seen wearing a pink long-sleeved shirt and pants. He is reportedly described as a white male, around 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes with multiple tattoos on his left arm and a script tattoo on his ribcage. On Thursday, a press release from the Waukegan Police Department said:

"The Waukegan Police Department and the Waukegan Fire Department conducted an extensive search of the area Gray was last seen, and the surrounding area including the lakefront."

𝔈𝔳𝔞𝔫 @_evan95 Great Lakes naval station knew #SeamusGray was missing when he missed his early curfew Saturday morning and didn’t alert Waukegan Police until Tuesday? Navy L Great Lakes naval station knew #SeamusGray was missing when he missed his early curfew Saturday morning and didn’t alert Waukegan Police until Tuesday? Navy L

Police Deputy Chief Brian Mullen said:

“Our investigators are working with NCIS to help identify people who might be on that video."

Search parties have been looking for Seamus Gray to move downtown, from the bar to the lakefront, according to Mullen.

"Overnight we received some more video down here at the lakefront, from some of the businesses at the marinas, that were showing Seamus right on the water’s edge."

Side-scan sonars, drones and all the necessary tools are being used to locate Gray. Naval Station Great Lakes is the Navy's largest training installation. It allegedly covers over 1,600 acres. In addition, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service is assisting the police in locating Seamus Gray.

Waukegan Police Dept @Waukegan_Police We are attempting to locate Seamus Gray, not seen since early March 18. Gray is in the United States Navy assigned to Great Lakes. Anyone with info, send a tip thru the WPD tip app, call the Tip-Line at 847-360-9001, or text keyword WPDTIP and message/tip to 847411. We are attempting to locate Seamus Gray, not seen since early March 18. Gray is in the United States Navy assigned to Great Lakes. Anyone with info, send a tip thru the WPD tip app, call the Tip-Line at 847-360-9001, or text keyword WPDTIP and message/tip to 847411. https://t.co/P05hzxENpM

The Ibiza nightclub has reportedly been cooperative, according to business attorney Robert Ritacca, who mentioned that all they want is for Seamus to be located. Mullen added:

"At this point, we’re just continuing to search for Seamus. We know he’s in excellent shape and we’re very hopeful that maybe he could be out there someplace."

Search parties are still on the lookout and an investigation is underway to find Seamus Gray.

Poll : 0 votes