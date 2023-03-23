UEFA have opened an investigation into Barcelona for the Negreira case - Reports

Barcelona have another headache on their hands as UEFA have opened an investigation into the Negreira referee payments scandal.

The Catalan side have been accused of corruption after payments made to former vice-president of the Referee's Committee, Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, came to light. They reportedly paid €7.3 million to him between 2001 and 2018.

Releasing a statement regarding the issue, UEFA confirmed that they are looking into the case. Their report read:

"In accordance with Article 31(4) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations, UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspectors have today been appointed to conduct an investigation regarding a potential violation of UEFA's legal framework by FC Barcelona in connection with the so-called 'Caso Negreira'. Further information regarding this matter will be made available in due course."

La Liga president Javier Tebas previously commented on the issue and called for the resignation of Barcelona president Joan Laporta if he could not explain the payments. He said:

"If [Laporta] doesn't explain why it was paid, I think [he would have to resign]. For now I would say that Juventus is more serious for being sentenced, but I see the indications as more serious in Barca. A vice-president of the Technical Committee of Referees appears here."

Barcelona dismiss suggestions of foul-play

Joan Laporta has said that Barcelona are being targeted and that external sources are trying to destabilize the club. He has vowed to fight all allegations and believes that the club will come out clean.

He said:

"The campaign that we are suffering is no coincidence and its objective is to destabilize in the short term to the team and in the medium term to control and stay with Barca. I will have time to explain who, why, and how they want to orchestrate this campaign."

He continued:

"Have no doubt that we will defend ourselves. And not only that, we will also attack. But now we have to focus on encouraging our players because their first goal is to destabilize the team."

Spanish authorities have revealed that they have found no evidence that the payments led to on-field decisions going in favor of the club.

