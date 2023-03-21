NCIS season 20 episode 17 release date, time, plot, and more details revealed

NCIS season 20, the gripping current season of the crime-action procedural series, makes its return with a brand new episode 17 this Monday, March 20, 2023, at 9.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on the CBS TV Network. Created by Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill, the long-running show has garnered a lot of popularity over the years due to its striking storylines.

Followers of the show have been quite excited to witness what the new episode of season 20 will bring to the table. This comes after NCIS season 20 episode 16, titled, Butterfly Effect, featured some riveting sets of events, including a complicated case involving a potential bioterror attack.

NCIS season 20 episode 17 has been titled Stranger in Strange Land

NCIS season 20 episode 17 plot explored

Scheduled to be released this Monday, March 20, 2023, at 9.00 pm ET, the much-awaited episode 17 of season 20 of the series has been titled, Stranger in Strange Land. Chad Gomez Creasey has served as the writer of the episode, while the new episode was directed by James Whitmore Jr.

The official synopsis gives the audience interesting hints regarding what to expect from the latest episode. The upcoming episode is expected to feature a series of arresting events as viewers will witness the entire team diving deep into the murder case of a Marine private.

The new episode will also display Jimmy ending up in a tricky situation as he tries to handle the pressure of being a father when his daughter wishes to go on a group date without any chaperons. Thus, it is safe to say that, fans are in for a dramatic new episode.

The official synopsis for episode 17, Stranger in Strange Land, reads as follows:

"NCIS works to solve the murder of a Marine private who appears to have been killed for helping an Afghan refugee; Jimmy navigates the pressure of parenting his teenage daughter, who is eager to go out on an unchaperoned group date."

NCIS season 20 cast list

The promising cast list for the show's season 20 includes:

Sean Murray as Timothy McGee

Wilmer Valderrama as Nick Torres

Katrina Law as Jessica Knight

Brian Dietzen as Dr. Jimmy Palmer

Diona Reasonover as Kasie Hines

David McCallum as Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard

Rocky Carroll as Leon Vance

Gary Cole as Alden Parker

Joe Spano as Tobias Fornell

Teri Polo as Vivian Kolchak

Laura San Giacomo as Dr. Grace Confalone

Carolyn Hennesy as Tara Flynn

Patrick Labyorteaux as Olev Kozlov

David Blue as Charlie Samuels

The show's current season premiered on the CBS Network on September 19, 2022. The series' official description reads:

"NCIS (Naval Criminal Investigative Service) is more than just an action drama. With liberal doses of humor, it’s a show that focuses on the sometimes complex and always amusing dynamics of a team forced to work together in high-stress situations. From murder and espionage to terrorism and stolen submarines, these special agents investigate all crimes with Navy or Marine Corps ties."

Don't forget to watch episode 17 of NCIS season 20, which airs on Monday, March 20, 2023, at 9 pm ET, on the CBS Channel.

