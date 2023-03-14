NCIS season 20 episode 16 release date, air time, plot, and more

NCIS, or the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, is back with another remarkable episode this week. The series is the third longest-running scripted show on air, and viewers are currently witnessing the twentieth installment of the series.

The police procedural drama premiered on September 23, 2003, on CBS and since then has brought us 20 exciting and thrilling seasons packed with episodes full of anticipation. In the upcoming episode, we can expect the team to get involved in the investigation of a bio-terrorist attack.

NCIS season 20 episode 16: Everything we know about the upcoming episode of the the procedural drama

Release date, time, and where to watch details

After a short hiatus in the middle, NCIS is coming back with another brand new episode this month. Episode 16 is scheduled to air this Monday, March 13, in its usual time slot of 8.00 pm ET on CBS. For viewers without a cable network, the episode can be viewed via the Paramount Plus streaming platform.

About the upcoming episode's plot

NCIS aired its previous episode, Unusual Suspects, on Monday, February 27. The episode followed Agent Alden Parker's personal life as his father Roman Parker came to live with him for the time being.

Viewers got to see how the latter was of big help with the team's latest investigation and the upcoming episode will shift the attention to Agent Jessica Knight's father. Titled Butterfly Effect, episode 16 will delve deeper into Jessica's background after something unexpected happens.

The official synopsis of the upcoming episode is as follows:

"The NCIS team jumps into motion to investigate who is responsible for a potential bio terror attack at a strip mall parking garage. Also, Knight’s father deals with a health scare while in Japan."

Episode 16 will follow a dangerous case of a terrorist attack. The team will be investigating a bio-terror attack in a parking lot. Simultaneously, we will also see Jessica Knight's father, who suffers from some sort of health scare. His daughter will likely want to go and visit him, which will introduce him to the storyline.

There might also be a meeting between Palmer and Knight’s father as the couple get more serious about their relationship. Interested people can watch the promo for the episode here:

About the series

The IMDb synopsis for NCIS is as follows:

"NCIS investigates all major criminal offenses (felonies)-for example, crimes punishable under the Uniform Code of Military Justice by confinement of more than one year-within the Department of the Navy. The team specializes in crime scene examination, and the investigation of murders of Navy and Marine Corps personnel."

The season 20 cast list of the popular show is as follows:

Gary Cole as Alden Parker

Sean Murray as Timothy McGee

Wilmer Valderrama as Nick Torres

Katrina Law as Jess Knight

Brian Dietzen as Dr Jimmy Palmer

Diona Reasonover as Kasie Hines

David McCallum as Dr Donald Mallard

Rocky Carroll as Leon Vance

Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant

Jason Antoon as Ernie Malik

Noah Mills as Jesse Boone

Chris O'Donnell as Grisha 'G' Callen

LL Cool J as Sam Hanna

Tune in to Fox this Monday to catch the CBS drama's season 20 episode 16.

