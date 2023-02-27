NCIS season 20 episode 15 release date, air time, plot, and more details revealed

NCIS season 20 is all set to return with a new episode this week. The decades-long show has been at the top of most viewers' watch lists for a long time now. With the 15th episode of the season, it will surely try to take things in a more serious direction, mainly as the season is slowly coming towards an ending later this year.

The upcoming episode of the marquee CBS show is titled Unusual Suspects, perhaps named after the very famous Brian Singer film, which is still considered one of the all-time crime classics.

Unusual Suspects will air on February 27, 2023, at 9.00 PM EST on the CBS channel. This episode will explore a case of a ride-share driver's death. This episode will also include Alden Parker's (played by Gary Cole) father, who will assist the team with the crucial case.

The episode will also be available for streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS season 20, episode 15 promo: "This just got really weird"

The brief promo for the upcoming episode of NCIS featured the case that is supposed to be the centerpiece of this week's drama. A case, which is an accident from a glance, seems to be much deeper and much more winded than the authorities had initially assumed.

The promo sees this oddball development as the elite crew figures out that there are much worse intentions and forces behind this seemingly ordinary accident.

The synopsis for the upcoming episode, as released by CBS, reads:

"NCIS investigates the death of a ride-share driver who was found after a car accident; Parker's dad, who is temporarily living with him, assists the team in their investigation."

The synopsis also states that Parker's father would be involved in this episode. Throughout this 20th season, he has been one of the more interesting characters. The first few episodes exclusively focused on the running storyline involving Parker. This week will likely do the same after the focus shifted considerably for a while.

NCIS season 20, episode 15 is directed by James Whitmore Jr., with a script from Katherine Beattie.

More about NCIS

One of the longest-running prime-time shows in the history of television, NCIS was originally conceived by Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill. It combines the elements of military drama and police procedural genres and was one of the pioneers during its initial days. This also led to many spinoffs based on the original show, some of which are still actively running.

As of 2022, it is the third-longest-running scripted, non-animated U.S. primetime TV series currently airing. The synopsis for the show reads:

"NCIS is an American police procedural drama television series, revolving around a fictional team of Special Agents of the Major Case Response Team from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, the primary federal law enforcement agency of the United States Department of the Navy, which investigates criminal activities involving the United States Navy and United States Marine Corps and their families."

The series stars Gary Cole as Supervisory Special Agent Alden Parker, Katrina Law as Special Agent Jessica Knight, Diona Reasonover as Forensic Specialist Kasie Hines, Wilmer Valderrama as Special Agent Nicholas Torres, Brian Dietzen as Dr. Jimmy Palmer, and Sean Murray as Senior Field Agent Timothy McGee, among many others.

The previous episodes of the show can be found on Paramount+.

