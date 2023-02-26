NCIS: Hawai'i season 2 episode 15 release date, time, plot, and more details

Another new and exciting season of CBS's biggest crime drama, NCIS: Hawai'i, is almost nearing its end. The NCIS spinoff premiered back in 2021, and quickly became a standout on CBS with two regularly-watched exciting seasons.

NCIS: Hawai'i takes place on the paradise beaches of Hawai'i and follows the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor, Jane Tennant. Along with her brave and talented team of specialists, she investigates high-stakes crimes that threaten national security while balancing interpersonal relationships.

The police procedural is on the fifteenth episode of its second season on the network, which is scheduled to drop this Monday, February 27, 2023. Here is everything to know about the upcoming episode of NCIS: Hawai'i.

What do we know about NCIS: Hawai'i season 2 episode 15?

NCIS: Hawai'i season 2 episode 15 plot

The upcoming episode will once again follow the team of specialists led by Tennant as they encounter another complex case with new and familiar characters, which they must get to the bottom of.

Driven by drama, action, and suspense, the episode will follow the agents investigating yet another one of Hawaii’s unusual happenings. Viewers can rest assured that the stakes are higher this time.

NCIS: Hawai'i @NCISHawaiiCBS You want it? You got it. More of the #NCISHawaii Ohana is headed your way. See you soon season 3! 🤙 You want it? You got it. More of the #NCISHawaii Ohana is headed your way. See you soon season 3! 🤙🍰 https://t.co/i82edDPmyE

The official synopsis of the episode, according to Rotten Tomatoes, is as follows:

"When a Navy deserter accidentally comes out of hiding, his family becomes a target that drives the NCIS team and Charlie 1 to investigate who is after them; Lucy surprises the team by returning to Hawaii early."

The episode has been titled Hung Out to Dry and will follow the repercussions of a rookie mistake made by a Navy deserter. The NCIS team will be stepping in to handle the situation.

Release date and where to watch

The upcoming episode of season 2 of NCIS: Hawai'i is scheduled to drop this Monday, February 27, 2023. Fans of the show can watch the next episode at its usual time slot on CBS at 10 PM ET. The episode will have a run-time of around 45 minutes.

For those without cable service, episode 15 can also be streamed online via the CBS All Access site. A subscription to the site costs $5.99 per month with limited ads and for an ad-free service, it costs $9.99.

Recap of the last episode

In the latest episode, the team in Hawaii had to deal with the deaths of a captain and his wife, and an ex-member was enlisted to assist in the investigation of the case.

The group was led by Eric Hays, and they left no stone unturned in determining who perpetrated this murder and what their reasons were for it, and whether this was a case of copycat killing.

NCIS: Hawai'i cast list explored

The main cast of the series will be returning for episode 15. Vanessa Lachey returns in the lead role as Special Agent Jane Tennant. She will be joined by Alex Tarrant as Kai Holman, Yasmine Al-Bustami as Lucy Tara, Noah Mills as Jesse Boone, Jason Antoon as Ernie Malik, Tori Anderson as Kate Whistler, and Kian Talan as Alex Tennant.

Tune in to CBS this Monday to solve another exciting case with NCIS: Hawai'i.

Poll : 0 votes