NCIS: Hawaiʻi Season 2 Episode 13 will be released on Monday, February 6, 2023, at 10 pm ET/PT on CBS.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"Following a close call at a meth lab explosion, the NCIS team learns Kai is being targeted by his old friend-turned-criminal and must take him down; Lucy gets her first big case aboard her aircraft carrier."

NCIS: Hawaii stars Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant, Alex Tarrant as Kai Holman, Noah Mills as Jesse Boone, Yasmine Al-Bustami as Lucy Tara, Jason Antoon as Ernie Malik, Tori Anderson as Kathrine Marie "Kate" Whistler and Kian Talan as Alex Tennant. Enver Gjokaj, Mahina Napoleon, Julie White, Sharif Atkins, Seana Kofoed appear in recurring roles.

The show is a spin-off of the long-running series NCIS and the fourth series in the NCIS franchise.

Let's take a closer look at what we can expect from the upcoming episode.

What do we know about NCIS: Hawaiʻi season 2 episode 13?

The upcoming episode of the show will be titled Misplaced Targets. Larry Teng serves as the episode director while Yalun Tu wrote it.

As the squad investigates a meth lab, it appears that Kai Holman is being pursued by an old buddy. The trailer likewise depicts a blast, but no one appears to have been injured.

Here is the official preview of Misplaced Targets:

What happened in the previous episode of NCIS: Hawaiʻi ?

Season 2, Episode 12 of NCIS: Hawaiʻi was titled Shields Up. Norman Buckley directed the episode while Jan Nash and Amy Rutberg wrote it.

Its official synopsis, according to CBS, read:

"When an elite special forces Marine captain is murdered, the NCIS team finds a suspect in a really unusual place."

Shields Up aired on Jan 23, 2023.

What is NCIS: Hawaiʻi about?

Starring Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant, NCIS: Hawaiʻi is an American police procedural TV series that premiered on CBS on September 20, 2021. Tennant is the Special Agent in Charge of a fictional team of special agents from the NCIS based in Hawaiʻi.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"The world's most successful television series continues on the seductive shores of Hawai'i. Vanessa Lachey stars as Jane Tennant, Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor, as she and her team balance duty to family and country, investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security, and the mysteries of the island itself."

NCIS: Hawaiʻi was created by Christopher Silber, Jan Nash, and Matt Bosack.

