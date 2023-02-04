Fire Country season 1 episode 13 on CBS: Release date, plot, and more details explored

Given that the debut season is gaining a lot of traction, it is no surprise that the fans of Fire Country are excited to see their heroes back in action once again. Thankfully for network television fans, the CBS show will shortly return for a new episode this very week.

Titled You Know Your Dragon Best, the upcoming episode of the popular show will premiere on February 3, 2023, at 9 pm EST on the CBS channel. It will also be available for streaming later on the premium cable service's online streaming platform.

Christian @Learnthingss Bodiela conversation #FireCountry Fire Country Sneak Peek #4Bodiela conversation Fire Country Sneak Peek #4🔥Bodiela conversation❤️#FireCountry https://t.co/5IY2w71kqt

The upcoming episode will see some breathtaking drama after the events of Fire Country season 1, episode 12, which saw Bodie Donovan (Max Thieriot) and Gabriella (Stephanie Arcila) share a kiss.

Though expected, the kiss was quite a shock as it came almost too soon. This has already driven the emotional curve of the series towards an interesting point. The upcoming episode will also see some exciting drama on the work front.

Fire Country season 1 episode 13 preview: A large forest fire and some heated romantic drama?

While there is no trailer for the upcoming episode of Fire Country, a synopsis released by CBS indicated what to expect from this week's episode. Apart from the budding drama between Bode and Gabriella, which will definitely be the secondary storyline for the upcoming episode, this week's installment will feature a large forest fire and the team's attempts at stopping it.

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode of the show reads:

"The crews work to contain a dangerous forest fire and save a group of environmentalists protesting a housing development, on FIRE COUNTRY."

Apart from this serious case of fire, there will also be tension brewing between the lead duo of the show.

While it was quite evident that Bode and Gabriella have feelings for each other, it is perhaps not in Gabriella's best interest to act on these instincts. Bode is still a convict who has time to serve, and it will provide an interesting dilemma that will perhaps drag the show ahead.

jack @seniarov “I’m trying to change, Gab. I really am, for you.” IM SORRY WHATTTSHSHHSHSHDJDHDH #FireCountry “I’m trying to change, Gab. I really am, for you.” IM SORRY WHATTTSHSHHSHSHDJDHDH #FireCountry https://t.co/uvrmytglyH

Moreover, it seems Bode has another budding romantic interest in the form of Rebecca (Fiona Rene), which will make things much more complicated for the prison inmate turned firefighter.

The upcoming episode of the CBS show is directed by Marie Jamora with a script from Barbara Kaye Friend and Tia Napolitano.

More about Fire Country

One of the more recent shows from CBS, the action drama television series created by Max Thieriot, Tony Phelan, and Joan Rater premiered on October 7, 2022. Halfway through the first season, it received a second-season order owing to its growing popularity.

The interesting premise of the series follows Bode Donovan and his attempts at redemption after he was sent to prison. The synopsis for the series reads:

"Bode Donovan, a young convict seeking redemption, joins an unconventional prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires. It's a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began. Five years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he's back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption."

The Fire Country cast includes Max Thieriot, Kevin Alejandro, Jordan Calloway, Stephanie Arcila, Jules Latimer, Diane Farr, and Billy Burke.

Catch the upcoming episode of Fire Country only on CBS.

