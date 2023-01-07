What time will Fire Country season 1 episode 9 air on CBS? Release date, plot, and more details explored

Fire Country season 1 is back on CBS after a winter hiatus with its ninth episode, which is scheduled to air tonight on the network.

Directed by Sarah Wayne Callis and written by Tia Napolitano and Julia Fontana, the CBS drama holds a lot of anticipation for its upcoming episode, given the cliffhanger viewers were left with at the end of episode 8.

Details of Fire Country season 1 episode 9 explored

When will the new episode release?

Fire Country will drop its newest episode this Friday, January 6. The episode will air at its usual time from 9.00-10.00 pm ET/PT on the CBS television network. For those without cable TV, the episode can be streamed live and on demand on Paramount+.

What can be expected from episode 9?

In the upcoming episode, titled No Good Deed, an internal investigation is launched after a difficult rescue from before goes awry, which leads to a loss of life.

In a sneak peek released by CBS, we also see Gabriella removing her firefighting gear and jumping into the river after Bode without any second thoughts. This could have potentially fatal consequences for both parties and may reveal the dynamics of Bode and Gabriella's relationship. What would this mean for Jake then, especially since Gabriella has refused to move in with him?

Moreover, promotional images show Gabriella helping Bode regain consciousness, which means that there is a fair chance of him surviving. It is also hinted that after the accident, he may be out of commission for a while.

CBS @CBS This story's not done yet. #FireCountry has officially been renewed for season 2! This story's not done yet. #FireCountry has officially been renewed for season 2! 🔥 https://t.co/UpZ23ZtQhQ

Questions might be raised likely about Bode being in the program, and he could face a potential threat of being thrown back into prison if Jake reports him, which he might likely do, given the new dynamics between Bode and Gabriella.

In other news, Eve and Vince are both shocked at Gabriella's actions on the bridge, and given Eve is Jake's friend, she will be on his side if things go south.

Recap of episode 8

Fire Country @FireCountryCBS Only three more days until #FireCountry returns to your screen! Who could resist these faces? Only three more days until #FireCountry returns to your screen! Who could resist these faces? 😇 https://t.co/Dx9ydQQErE

The last episode, titled Bad Guy, saw Chief Vince Leone and Captain Manny Perez’s squad trying to rescue siblings trapped inside a car that was hanging precariously off a bridge. This triggered painful memories of his daughter Riley, who had died in a car accident, and for the same, Vince blamed Bode.

After rescuing one of the victims and stopping Vince from going in, Bode dived into the car. In such a complicated and dangerous situation, Eve called for dispatch, reporting the event. Although we saw Bode managing to get the second victim out, the car went over the edge and fell below with the former in it. Will Bode survive the accident? Only episode 9 will tell.

What is Fire Country all about?

Fire Country is a CBS thriller drama that stars Max Thieriot as Bode Donovan, a young convict who is seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a firefighting program in Northern California. Along with other inmates, he has become part of an elite firefighters team to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region.

However, things get complicated when Bode is commissioned on a project in his rural hometown, where he was once a respected person before things went south for him. What happens next when he is forced to confront his past is the main story of the drama series.

Tune in to CBS tonight to watch Fire Country episode 9 to know more.

Poll : 0 votes