The Equalizer Season 2 Episode 14: How was Chris Noth's William Bishop written off CBS thriller?

Among other interesting things, The Equalizer has finally written off Chris Noth's character from the show in this week's episode after his absence of over three months. The actor played the role of William Bishop, an aid and ally of the protagonist Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah), for almost one and a half seasons.

The actor made his final appearance on the show back in January before he was fired by the network amidst reports of harassment and misconduct. A total of five women came forward to report how they were assaulted by Noth since December. He was let go by the network soon after.

The actor has vehemently denied the allegations.

The show did not address the character or his story arc since Noth's appearance until last week's episode. The character has now been written off in a manner that would be beneficial to the plot of the story. Now that the actor's exit has finally merged with the storyline of The Equalizer, fans want to find out the consequences of Bishop's death.

William Bishop killed off in the latest episode of The Equalizer

This week's episode of The Equalizer, titled Pulse, was a special one as it marked the return of a former nemesis, and quite a formidable one, Mason Quinn (Chris Vance). Robyn McCall had dealt with Quinn before, and the encounter had almost got her killed. Despite his arrest, he managed to get away unscathed. He came back in the latest episode to settle scores.

Robyn, on getting another chance to bring Quinn to justice, was determined to fulfil her goal this time. This was where Bishop's present whereabouts were brought up. Robyn revealed that she could not contact him as he was on a mission in Europe and had his radio turned off. This explained his absence over the past few months.

It was soon revealed that Quinn had a master plan of selling a deadly weapon to the highest bidder. When Bishop tried to stop this deal from going down, he was killed in an orchestrated plane crash so Quinn could go ahead with his plan.

Till the end of the episode, McCall was unable to get hold of Quinn, who warned her over a phone call that she should stay away from the case or it would be her turn next.

The writers managed to turn the actor's exit into an actual plot point which is impressive. The Equalizer will be back next week with a brand-new episode. You can watch all the previous episodes on CBS.

