The Equalizer season 2, episode 14 preview: Return of an old enemy?

The Equalizer will return with a new episode after a break of two weeks from its fascinating run. The Queen Latifah starter has been on a great streak and has aired some brilliant episodes, including the recent one involving Dante Marcus' (played by Tony Kittles) brush with racism.

With praises pouring in for the latest reboot of the CBS thriller, the upcoming episode is all set to take things to another level with the return of an old enemy, Mason Quinn, who will push Robyn McCall to the edge. The upcoming episode is titled Pulse, and will see the vigilante ward off a threat from her days in the CIA.

Read on to learn more about the upcoming episode of The Equalizer.

The Equalizer season 2, episode 14 synopsis: Who is Mason Quinn?

The synopsis for the upcoming episode of The Equalizer reveals that Robyn will respond to a desperate cry for help like she always does, which will lead her to face an old enemy, Mason Quinn. When season 2 premiered, it was already hinted that Mason Quinn would return to face McCall at some point of time in the series.

Quinn is a terrorist who McCall arrested during her time in the CIA. It was a tough fought battle that nearly killed McCall. Things were further complicated with the CIA trading Quinn in a prisoner exchange without telling McCall about it. She felt betrayed by her fellow ex-C.I.A. operative, Bishop (Chris Noth), who knew the whole ordeal.

But it leaves us with the fact that Quinn is free and was bound to come in Robyn's way at some point in time.

The official synopsis for the episode reads:

"McCall receives a desperate plea for help, that leads her into a confrontation with Mason Quinn, an enemy from her past in intelligence; in need of confidential information, McCall forms a tentative alliance with a by-the-book CIA handler."

Given Robyn's affinity with working alone, you can expect this case to be a particularly different one since she will form an alliance with a CIA handler.

When will the upcoming episode of The Equalizer air?

Unfortunately, there are no new episodes of the show this week. The show will return on April 10, 2022. It will premiere on the CBS channel at 8 pm ET. It will also release on the official streaming service of CBS, where you can catch up with all the previous episodes of the show.

