The Equalizer Season 2, episode 13 review: The most socially relevant episode so far?

The Equalizer took things to another level with D.W.B. this week, as it tackled racial profiling and police brutality with utmost sincerity and a focused plot. The episode, which aired on March 20, 2022, dealt with a vastly different approach and had a gripping plot that made it all the more exciting and frightening.

The most important thing about the latest episode of The Equalizer was its relevance in the present time. Dealing with brutality on a black cop and its subsequent cover-up attempt, this episode took a very twisted path to represent a problem that continues to exist in modern-day America. Despite still involving some network television gimmicks, this episode makes its point loud and clear, up until the conclusive minute of the episode.

The Equalizer season 2, episode 13: A mirror to the society in network television-style

This episode begins with Dante Marcus (Tory Kittles) being racially profiled at a gas station. The depiction of police brutality at this juncture is haunting. To think that these things happen regularly is a scary prospect, and that is where this episode succeeds, in creating that feeling of discomfort.

From the very beginning, the plot steers towards racism, and how two deputies go to lengths to preserve their well-being after being the primary assaulters. Their mission is aided by a corrupt and racist sheriff, creating a metaphor of the state turning a blind eye.

Kittles did excellently in bringing out every emotion and channeling every bit of pain. Even after Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah) gets involved, when one of Dante's children calls her, Dante stands out everywhere in the script.

The sheriff's behavior with Robyn also depicts how crimes of hate are covered up easily. The way Robyn tracked Dante down was also unusual. The only part that felt, was made for entertainment, was how Dante left a code, and Robyn followed it to find him.

The technical aspects of D.W.B.

The most important thing about this episode was the script - clever, well-written, and thought-provoking. The presentation of the episode was also very distinct in terms of storyline and pacing. It could cling to the audience's mind very well.

The camera work during Dante's hallucinations, combined with the great lighting and color, was amazing. Other technical aspects of the NBC drama were also spot on. Kittles deserves a special mention for his acting, and so does Latifah.

There will be no new episodes of The Equalizer next week as no return date for the show has been confirmed yet.

