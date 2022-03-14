The Equalizer Season 2, Episode 12 recap: A redemption arc?

The Equalizer aired a new episode with "Somewhere Over the Hudson" on March 13. The emotionally dense episode dealt with two characters on their way to find redemption and walk on a better path, guided by Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah). Rob Hanning directed this episode.

Somewhere Over the Hudson deals with a mob accountant previously entangled in the life of a mistaken crime and seeking a way out. Robyn comes to the rescue and attempts to get him under the witness protection act by locating a crucial piece of evidence.

'The Equalizer' recap: One small mistake

This episode of The Equalizer begins with McCall at her home, wondering how technology has changed things and left people unable to enjoy family time or conversations. She notices that her daughter Delilah (Laya DeLeon Hayes) is constantly engaged on her phone.

McCall suggests a card game to feel more included in her daughter's activities, which Delilah hasn't played in years. However, Delilah does not seem too much into this idea.

McCall gets a call from Bert Singer, who seeks her help to testify against the dreaded Romano crime family. He reveals himself to be their accountant.

From here on, Singer's story is explored. Singer initially joined a restaurant as a legitimate accountant but later discovered the shady business they conducted under the wraps. He stayed on because he had to pay his mother's medical bills.

Eventually, years passed, and he could never leave. He finally got the courage to quit the Mob, so he desperately sought the witness protection program.

The major issue was that the main piece of evidence was in a car that got stolen. Robyn gets on the case right away and, with help from the NYPD, locates the chop shop where the stolen car was.

She discovers that a man named Floyd runs the shop, and he gets kids to steal the cars for him. In this case, it was a kid named Jackie.

After finding and talking to Jackie, McCall asks the child to join her, and despite the initial skepticism from Bert Singer, he understands Jackie's situation.

However, Floyd tries to contact the Mob and exchange information about Bert. The Mob ends up finding and kidnapping him.

A platter full of action

In the final third of The Equalizer, McCall manages to convince Floyd's girlfriend to help her find the pivotal evidence against the Mob, which was somewhere in the chop shop. As soon as she gets the evidence, McCall tries to strike a deal with the Mob.

She offers the piece of evidence that can bring them all down in exchange for Singer's life.

Jackie creates a diversion at this point, and McCall takes the lead. However, in a turn of events, more Mob members arrive, and they engage in a gunfight. McCall holds them off long enough for the authorities to reach.

With the retrieved evidence, Bert gets into the witness protection program, and Jackie gets a chance to start a new life away from the world of crime. The final scene sees McCall engage in the card game with her daughter.

The next episode of CBS' The Equalizer will air on March 20. Stay tuned for more updates.

