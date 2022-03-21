×
The Equalizer Season 2, episode 13 preview: What will happen to Dante?

Robyn McCall and Dante Marcus in The Equalizer (Image via CBS)
Sourav Chakraborty
ANALYST
Modified Mar 21, 2022 12:57 AM IST
Feature

The Equalizer is all set to air one of its most awaited episodes in a while with "D.W.B." The show has had a great run since it resumed after its hiatus due to the Olympics. After some great back-to-back episodes, the show is ready to take things to the next level in this episode.

The promo for this episode, which aired at the ending of "Somewhere over the Hudson," intrigued fans on another level, as they eagerly awaited this week. In the promo, you can see Dante Marcus (Tony Kittles) getting kidnapped.

This episode will air on March 20, 2022. Read on to find out more about The Equalizer's upcoming episode.

The Equalizer promo: A peek into Dante's life

The promo generated great excitement and concern when it first aired. Being one of the major fan-favorite characters on the show, fans were inherently concerned about the police officer. What makes it more interesting is that the kidnapping doesn't come from a gang leader or a criminal mastermind but two fellow deputies.

With her personal life involved, this will be a big case for Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah), and an equally complicated one. The official synopsis for the episode reads:

"McCall races to find Dante when he's abducted by a pair of panicked deputies who fear reprisal after detaining him and using excessive force before realizing he's a fellow cop; Dante experiences hallucinations that reveal his complicated childhood."

There are a few things clear about the episode from reading the synopsis. This episode will be more than just a tough and thrilling case. It will deliver some social and political commentary on police brutality and mistreatment of a certain race. This is a sensitive topic that has consistently appeared in popular media over the last few years.

One can also expect to find out more about Dante as a person and dig a little deeper into his backstory.

When will the latest episode of The Equalizer air?

The upcoming episode of the drama series will air on March 20, 2022. It will air at its usual schedule at 8 PM ET. It premieres on the CBS channel and the CBS' official streaming service, where one can find all the previous episodes of the show.

Edited by Gunjan
