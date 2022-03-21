When will The Equalizer return? Show stalled as NCIS crossover approaches

Amidst reports of The Equalizer season 2 episode 13 being the final one for the season, CBS has confirmed the show's return with a new episode titled Pulse.

The bad news, however, is that the brilliant run the show has had since its return from the hiatus owing to the Olympics is coming to and end, as there are no new episodes for the show in the coming two weeks.

The Equalizer will return with a new episode on April 10, 2022, after a break of about two weeks. The latest episode of the show, titled D.W.B., was one of the best episodes of the show, and it is no surprise that fans are eager for a new one.

Thankfully, the show will not be gone for long and will see Queen Latifah return to her mantle of McCall very soon.

Read on to find out why the series was put on hold during its brilliant run.

Why is there no new episode of The Equalizer next week?

The Equalizer @TheEqualizerCBS *Internally screaming* That was a lot to take in so we'll leave you with this moment. Until next time #TheEqualizer fam 🖤 *Internally screaming* That was a lot to take in so we'll leave you with this moment. Until next time #TheEqualizer fam 🖤 https://t.co/gWzDULzLAt

The Equalizer has been one of the most talked-about shows recently, with its popularity soaring in previous weeks. It had great new episodes, like the one featuring Jada Pinkett Smith and the recent one dealing with racial profiling and police brutality, all of which are pushing the show's popularity to great heights.

However, CBS has some pre-planned events that will require an empty schedule, including the slot of the Queen Latifah starter. The long-teased NCIS: Hawai'i crossover is finally here too.

The channel has chosen to air back-to-back NCIS: Los Angeles episodes on March 28, as it crosses over with the latest NCIS show, NCIS: Hawai'i.

There have been rumors about the CBS thriller ending with 13 episodes. Thankfully, there will be more in the second season, which has been a massive improvement over the first one. CBS has not confirmed how many episodes this season will have, but the count is definitely more than the first season, which had only ten.

What is the NCIS: Hawai'i crossover event?

CBS' hit NCIS franchise has many shows under its wing, including the most recent one, set in the islands, NCIS: Hawai'i. Despite being a sister show of the original series, no link to the NCIS of the mainland has been established yet.

This will be done through the crossover event on March 28, where NCIS: Hawai'i will have events merging with the long-running NCIS: Los Angeles and induct the new show in the NCIS universe.

Despite having something interesting to catch on CBS next week, fans of The Equalizer will have to wait for some time before they see Robyn McCall in action again.

Edited by Sabika