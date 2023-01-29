Episode 12 of Fire Country season 1 is expected to air on CBS on Sunday, January 29, 2023. The episode was reportedly scheduled to be released earlier on Friday, January 27, 2023, but was pushed by CBS to Sunday night.

The popular series focuses on a convict who tries to redeem himself in the eyes of society and decides to work for the California Conservation Camp Program, assisting the Forestry and Fire Protection department.

The series, which has attracted significant viewership and received positive reviews from critics for its first season, has already been renewed for a second installment.

Fire Country season 1 episode 12: Promo, plot, and more details explored

A 15-second promo for the new Fire Country episode briefly showcases the numerous challenges that protagonist Bode Donovan will be taking up in the latest episode.

Viewers will also get to see a new crew member join the team in the upcoming episode that will also depict a massive fire breakout following a devastating plane crash. Take a look at the brief description of episode 12, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''Bode and his fellow prison inmate firefighters band together with the civilian station 42 crew to battle a monstrous fire that erupts after a plane crash; the crews welcome a new member to the family.''

One of the most pivotal moments from the previous episode, titled Mama Bear, was the return of an ex-inmate firefighter, who is back to seek revenge against Sharon.

Elsewhere, Vince shockingly finds out about his brother's betrayal, whilst Manny admits to his problems with gambling. With the arrival of a new member in the team, it'll be interesting to see how the story pans out this season.

A quick look at Fire Country cast, plot, and more

The action series tells the story of a young man who's just been released from prison and plans to rebuild his life as he tries to redeem himself. He goes on to work as a firefighter in California in order to work for his society and community as well as rebuild his identity in the eyes of those around him. Here's a brief synopsis of the show, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Bode Donovan, a young convict seeking redemption, joins an unconventional prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires.''

The description further states,

''It's a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began. Five years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he's back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption.''

Max Thieriot plays the lead role of Bode Donovan in Fire Country, and his performance is one of the biggest highlights of the first season. The supporting cast also features various other actors like Billy Burke as Vince Leone, Zach Tinker as Collin, and Kevin Alejandro as Manny Perez, among others.

Don't forget to watch the new episode of Fire Country season 1 episode 12 on CBS on Sunday, January 29, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes