The 11th episode of Fire Country season 1 will air on CBS on Friday, January 20, 2023, at 9 pm ET/PT. The series tells the story of a convict who tries to redeem himself as he starts working for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Max Thieriot plays the primary part, while numerous others have important supporting roles. Joan Rater, Tony Phelan, and Max Thieriot are the directors of Fire Country. Viewers and critics have largely given the first season favorable reviews.

A new character is expected to appear in the eleventh episode of the Fire Country

A short promo for the upcoming episode offers a glimpse of the numerous pivotal events set to unfold in the series. The eleventh episode is set to witness the entry of a new character, an ex-inmate who has an unpleasant history with Sharon. A short description of the episode, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''A former inmate firefighter harboring a grudge against Sharon returns to carry out his revenge.''

The previous episode, titled Get Your Hopes Up, witnessed the devastating crash of a box car into the firehouse, which impacted several people's lives. Another crucial moment in the episode was Gabriella deciding to part ways with Jake. She confesses that she's in love with Bode, which devastates Jake.

With several key events set to unfold in the new episode, viewers can look forward to a fascinating hour on television. Following the series' second season's renewal earlier this month, viewers may anticipate seeing more of Bode and his character develop.

Fire Country star Max Thieriot has worked in Catch That Kid and other films

Fire Country centers around a convict named Bode Donovan, who regrets his past actions and desperately wants to redeem himself. The series depicts the numerous personal struggles and challenges he faces along with his relationships with people. As per CBS, the official synopsis of the show:

''Bad choices don’t make a bad man. At least that’s what Bode Donavan’s been told. Midway through a five-year prison stretch, he’s been trying to convince himself of it, too.''

The synopsis further states:

''He gets the chance to prove it, signing on to an unconventional prison-release program: in exchange for reduced sentences, convicts are paired with firefighters battling Northern California wildfires. The heat is turned up when Bode’s assigned to the program in his rural hometown, the place where all his troubles began.''

Fire Country star Max Thieriot as Bode Donovan. Thieriot has been phenomenal on the show as he wonderfully manages to capture the numerous conflicting emotions of his character with remarkable ease.

Apart from Fire Country, Max Thieriot is known for his appearances in numerous TV shows and films like Catch That Kid, Bates Motel, and Wes Craven's slasher flick, My Soul to Take, to name a few.

The series also features actors like Kevin Alejandro, Jordan Calloway, Diane Farr, Billy Burke, and Michael Trucco, among others, portraying pivotal roles.

Don't forget to watch the latest episode of Fire Country on CBS on Friday, January 20, 2023.

