Fire Country season 1 episode 12 recap: Did Bode commit murder? 

The first season of Fire Country is slowly coming to an end, with twelve episodes already in. The latest episode, titled Two Pink Lines, saw the emergence of a new threat.

Fire Country stars Max Thieriot as Bode Donovan, Kevin Alejandro as Manny Perez, Jordan Calloway as Jake Crawford, Stephanie Arcila as Gabriella Perez, Jules Latimer as Eve Edwards, Diane Farr as Sharon Leone, and Billy Burke as Vince Leone.

W. Tré Davis, Michael Trucco, Jade Pettyjohn, Sabina Gadecki, and many others appear in recurring roles. The show is based on Max Thierot's experience growing up in Northern California fire country, who also serves as Fire Country's co-creator.

The synopsis of this episode reads,

"Bode and his fellow prison inmate firefighters band together with the civilian station 42 crew to battle a monstrous fire that erupts after a plane crash. Meanwhile, the crews welcome a new member to the family."

Freddy becomes a father in episode 13, season 1 of Fire Country

The episode begins with Gabriella appearing hesitant toward Bode after what happened in the previous episode. Bode was close to killing the man who attacked the fire camp and even posed a threat to his mother. However, he stopped because Gabriella was present, and she reminded him that he couldn't return to prison.

While cutting down a tree, the fire camp notices a skywriter spelling out a marriage proposal, but sadly the plane malfunctions and crashes. Thankfully, the pilot ditched the plane before that. He lands on a tree, and doctors are sent to handle the situation.

Freddy and Bode found the plane in flames, spreading in all directions. Manny then calls for the rest of the fire department. Vince, his crew, and Sharon show up. She had a message for Freddy. Freddy was a new dad. His girlfriend went into labor a day early and delivered a healthy baby.

Freddy learned about this from his girlfriend via Sharon's phone. On the other hand, Bode wanted to give one of his kidneys to his mother, Sharon, but Sharon didn't want her son to risk surgery. Gabriella and Bode finally begin talking again due to Freddy's efforts. They then ran into Harlan Denbo and got into a fight.

Harlan, resistant at first, decided to relocate but told Vince that his whole life was tied to the house and didn't have insurance. Harlan then ran into the house, but soon everyone discovered that he and Bode were missing.

What is Fire Country about?

Created by Max Thieriot, Tony Phelan, and Joan Rater and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer for CBS, it is an American action drama TV series.

The show's synopsis, according to its trailer on YouTube, reads:

"In Fire Country, former SEAL Team star Max Thieriot plays Bode Donovan, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining an unconventional prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region."

Max Thieriot, Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, and Kristie Anne Reed are the show's executive producers.

The next episode of Fire Country, titled You Know Your Dragon Best, will air on CBS on February 3, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes