"You are a blessing": Saudi man offers marriage proposal to Amber Heard after Johnny Depp trial

A man from Saudi Arabia has offered to marry Amber Heard after she lost her case against ex-husband Johnny Depp. The man sent a voice note to the Aquaman star’s Instagram account and called himself better than Depp, promising to fill Heard’s life with joy and happiness. He said in the voice note,

“Amber… since all doors are closing on you, you have no one except me to take care of you. I’ve noticed that some people hate and bully you, therefore, I decided to marry you. May Allah bless us both. You are a blessing but people don’t appreciate that. I am better than that old man.”

The voice note has gained a lot of attention online and received around 100,000 views in 14 hours.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial trending in Saudi Arabia

Johnny Depp won the defamation case against Amber Heard after the jury discovered that Heard defamed Depp, stating that he abused her when they were in a relationship.

Meanwhile, the trial became immensely popular in Saudi Arabia. A few young women said that Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez inspired them to pursue a career in law.

The trial became popular in Saudi Arabia at a time when their government is working to improve women’s rights, offering increased legal parity between men and women. Women are now starting to work more and traditional gender roles are changing.

What happened at Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's trial?

Johnny Depp won the defamation case against his ex-wife on June 1, 2022 (Image via John Shearer/Getty Images)

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s trial started on April 11 and ended on June 1. Depp alleged three defamation counts against Heard and claimed $50 million in damages. Heard countersued Depp and claimed $100 million.

The jury passed the verdict in favor of Depp on June 1 and offered him $15 million in damages. Heard was provided $2 million after the jury found one of Heard’s three counts in favor of her.

The amount of punitive damages was decreased to $10.35 million, and Heard reportedly planned to appeal the verdict. Heard also posted a lengthy note on Twitter where she said that she was heartbroken, as the evidence was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of her ex-husband.

Depp and Heard got married in 2015, and the latter filed for divorce the following year. Heard claimed that Depp physically abused her during their relationship while under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

