NCIS season 20 episode 14 release date, air time, plot, and more

NCIS, CBS' marquee crime drama, is set to return this week with an all-new episode, continuing the story that has outlasted most of its competitors to become one of the world's most renowned shows.

The show and its spinoffs have seen a slew of exciting action sequences and emotional drama in recent weeks, and this week should be no exception.

The upcoming episode, titled Old Wounds, will see the team face a security threat that will go beyond the realms of the simple justice system. It will deal with a perpetrator with ties to Special Agent Alden Parker's (Gary Cole) past, which is sure to elicit strong emotions from the team.

Old Wounds will premiere on February 13, 2023, at 9.00 PM EST.

NCIS season 20, episode 14 synopsis: Alden Parker's ''old wounds'' revealed

It's worth noting that the episode's title, Old Wounds, is a direct reference to the perpetrator's past connection with Supervisory Special Agent Alden Parker, who is also one of the family's newest members.

While there is no official trailer for the upcoming episode, a clip containing one of the sequences from the episode was released earlier this week. The clip may not be self-explanatory, but the tension in the room and Parker's reaction to almost everything indicate that this will be a tense episode in every way.

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode, as revealed by CBS, reads:

"Parker grapples with his emotions when a con man from his past turns up as a prime suspect in the murder of a navy officer."

Old Wounds is directed by Diana Valentine with a script from Brian Dietzen and Scott Williams.

As this episode brings the series closer to its conclusion, key elements of the story should begin to take shape. The series will end for the first time without Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon), who left the show at the end of the previous season.

More about NCIS

NCIS is one of the longest-running procedural TV shows. It originally began in September 2003.

The show is currently the third-longest-running scripted, non-animated primetime TV series in the United States. Created by Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill, this procedural drama follows a fictional team of Special Agents of the Major Case Response Team from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

Over the years, NCIS has also given rise to many spinoffs, all based around different regions. The story originally centered around Supervisory Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs. After actor Mark Harmon left the show at the end of season 19, things shifted in the following season.

The official synopsis for the series reads:

"Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, a skilled investigator, leads a team of agents of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service's Major Case Response Team as they solve intense criminal cases."

The upcoming episode of NCIS will air on CBS on February 13, 2023, at 9.00 PM EST.

