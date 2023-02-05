NCIS season 20 episode 13 release date, air time, plot, and more

NCIS is a police procedural TV series that has managed to capture the attention of fans across the globe. Viewers are now excited as season 20 episode 13 of the hit show will be released on Monday, February 6, 2023, at 9/8c. The episode will air on CBS and will later be available to view on Paramount+ as well.

The current season of the show stars Sean Murray as Timothy McGee, Wilmer Valderrama as Nick Torres, Katrina Law as Jessica Knight, Brian Dietzen as Dr. Jimmy Palmer, Diona Reasonover as Kasie Hines, David McCallum as Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard, Rocky Carroll as Leon Vance, and Gary Cole as Alden Parker.

Joe Spano, Teri Polo, Laura San Giacomo, Carolyn Hennesy, Patrick Labyorteaux, David Blue, Lilan Bowden, and several others appear in recurring roles.

Season 20 episode 13 of NCIS has been titled Evil Eye

The upcoming episode will be directed by Michael Zinberg, while Kimberly-Rose Wolter and Brendan Fehily will serve as its writers. The episode will see the team investigate a gruesome decapitation case that has most likely been committed by a serial killer.

It will also see Tania Raymonde making a guest appearance as a world-renowned actress who shadows the team as she prepares to take on a role.

The official synopsis of Evil Eye reads:

"In preparation for a role, a world-renowned actress shadows the NCIS team as they investigate a decapitation case."

Season 20 episode 12 of the show was titled Big Rig. The episode saw the mysteries surrounding a burnt body and the disturbing identity of the victim.

The official synopsis of the episode read:

"When an old pal of Torres' comes to him -- disheveled and bloodied -- for guidance amidst an undercover FBI operation and then disappears, NCIS helps track him down; McGee prepares to be a contestant on a popular game show."

Rocky Carroll directed this episode with Marco Schnabel serving as its writer. It was released on Jan 23, 2023, and was one of the most-viewed episodes of the season.

What is NCIS about?

Created by the legendary Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill, NCIS is an American police procedural TV series. It revolves around a fictional team of special agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

The first season of the show released in 2003 and the cast has seen several actors over the years. The current season began streaming on September 19, 2022, and is one of the most successful seasons of the show.

The official synopsis of the show, according to CBS reads:

"A highly trained group with colorful personalities investigate crimes that are connected to Navy and Marine Corps personnel."

As of 2022, the show is the third-longest-running scripted, non-animated U.S. primetime TV series currently airing, surpassed only by Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order.

Season 20 episode 13 of NCIS will be released on Monday, February 6, 2023, at 9/8c on CBS and later on Paramount+.

