Who is Cláudia Celeste? Google Doodle celebrates Brazil’s first transgender television actress

Google Doodle recently featured and celebrated Cláudia Celeste, the first transgender actress to appear in Brazilian telenovelas in 1988 without concealing her identity. The doodle on Monday, August 22, 2022, was dedicated to celebrating the life of this actress, singer, director, producer, and author.

On August 22, 1988, Claudia appeared in the role of an openly trans woman in the pilot episode of Ohlo Por Ohlo. Although she found success, she was ousted from the cast after the management discovered her true identity soon after.

Claudia was born in 1952 in Brazil and joined the army as a young adult. However, at the age of 20, she went on to earn a beauty diploma. She began her career as a hairdresser in Rio de Janeiro. This was the phase of her life that inspired her to transition.

Claudia's given name was Carlos Imperial, but when she joined the theater, she was given the stage name Cláudia Celeste. Later, she also worked as a dancer in a few nightclubs.

In 1973, a theater noticed her work and invited Claudia, along with other transgender actors, to perform after obtaining a government license to present O mundo é das Bonecas. After the success of her shows in the theater, Celeste began to be recognized for her talents.

In 1976, she won the title of Miss Brazil Pop. Just a year later, she entered the world of soap opera through a show called Magic Mirror. At the time, not many people knew that Claudia was a trans woman, but the information soon came to light. The show was canceled, but she moved on with her career.

The soap opera Ohlo Por Ohlo proved to be her big break. Claudia was able to stay true to herself and come on screen as a trans woman. While she was discriminated against by the management after they found out that she was transgender, the opportunity opened new doors for her.

After enjoying a successful career, she passed away on May 13, 2018, in Brazil due to pneumonia.

Remembering Claudia on August 22

The Google Doodle was a reminder that Claudia triumphed over 200 others when she was selected for her role in Ohlo Por Ohlo. Her commitment to the character and the show was unmatched. She was fairly vocal about her opinions.

Goggle Doddle @GoggleDoddle



Date: August 22, 2022



Today’s Doodle celebrates the life of Cláudia Celeste, the first trangender actress to appear in Brazilian telenovelas. She won and organized many beauty pageants, and was also a singer, dancer, director, producer and au… #Celebrating Cláudia Celeste #Date: August 22, 2022Today’s Doodle celebrates the life of Cláudia Celeste, the first trangender actress to appear in Brazilian telenovelas. She won and organized many beauty pageants, and was also a singer, dancer, director, producer and au… #Celebrating Cláudia Celeste #Date: August 22, 2022Today’s Doodle celebrates the life of Cláudia Celeste, the first trangender actress to appear in Brazilian telenovelas. She won and organized many beauty pageants, and was also a singer, dancer, director, producer and au… https://t.co/wL7O0JW8vP

She faced discrimination in the creative industry but persevered. Today, Claudia is known for her work in the television opera industry. Moreover, she is also known to have helped pave the way for the future generations of the LGBTQ+ talents who want to enter the field.

On August 22, 2022, Google Doodle celebrated Claudia's phenomenal success and the way she embraced her LGBTQ+ identity. There is no doubt that she is a massive inspiration to future generations.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Prem Deshpande