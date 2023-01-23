NCIS season 20 episode 12 release date, air time, plot, and more

NCIS is set to return this week, on January 23, 2023, with a brand new episode to add to the massive library of the long-running network TV show. The original series, which is still on the air, has also spawned a slew of new spinoffs, many of which are currently airing on CBS. After an exhilarating episode with NCIS season 20, episode 11, the series will return with a very exciting case.

NCIS is back in full swing after a long hiatus that began before Christmas. Fans will witness something extraordinary in the upcoming episode as Zane Holtz reprises his role as Special Agent Dale Sawyer in the new episode. Holtz has previously appeared in the series as a frenemy of Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama).

NCIS @NCIS_CBS Special Agent Sawyer shows up deep in an undercover mission, and Torres finds himself pulled into the center of the dangerous case. Will these 2 make it out? Find out MONDAY during an all-new #NCIS Special Agent Sawyer shows up deep in an undercover mission, and Torres finds himself pulled into the center of the dangerous case. Will these 2 make it out? Find out MONDAY during an all-new #NCIS. https://t.co/5JrBcgj7ai

The upcoming episode is titled Big Rig. It will premiere on January 23, 2023, at 9.00 PM EST on CBS. It will also be available for streaming on the network's official streaming platform. Read on for more details about NCIS season 20, episode 12.

NCIS season 20, episode 12 promo: Tracking down a friend

CBS has released a teaser for the show's upcoming episode. The brief promo provides little information about the episode's content, but it successfully conveys the tense atmosphere that viewers can expect from the show in the coming week.

The synopsis for the episode hints at what to expect from the show in the coming week. It reads:

"When an old pal of Torres' comes to him -- dishevelled and bloodied -- for guidance amidst an undercover FBI operation and then disappears, NCIS helps track him down; McGee prepares to be a contestant on a popular game show."

From the synopsis, one can assume that the episode will pack a lot of drama and thrills. Not only will the team be attempting an impossible task, but one of the show's most beloved guest stars will also be making a return appearance.

The episode is directed by Rocky Carroll and guest stars Zane Holtz, Nancy Youngblut, Alex Mortensen, David Meunier, Susan Diol, Aline Elasmar, Kaipo Schwab, Rahvaunia, and Andy Marques. It is written by Marco Schnabel.

More about NCIS

NCIS @NCIS_CBS Monday night just got a whole lot more intense — Torres is playing with fire, and nothing is as it seems. An all-new #NCIS comes to your screens Monday at 9/8c on @CBS Monday night just got a whole lot more intense — Torres is playing with fire, and nothing is as it seems. An all-new #NCIS comes to your screens Monday at 9/8c on @CBS. https://t.co/xsmVdv31pM

One of the foremost police procedural shows in the history of television, CBS' NCIS follows a fictional team of special agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service combining elements of the military drama and police procedural genre. The show was created by Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill.

The show originally premiered in 2003 and has since then become one of the longest-running TV shows of all time. The series was led by Mark Harmon as Supervisory Special Agent, Leroy Jethro Gibbs, for 19 seasons before the actor departed from the franchise. The franchise also has three spinoffs set in different locations. The official synopsis for the show reads:

"Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, a skilled investigator, leads a team of agents of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service's Major Case Response Team as they solve intense criminal cases."

While all of the episodes are still available on CBS' official streaming site, new episodes are only available on Monday nights. Stay tuned for more updates.

Poll : 0 votes