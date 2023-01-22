NCIS: Hawai'i is back with another new episode this week on CBS. The police procedural follows the courage and tenacity of the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor, Jane Tennant.

She has thrived in the field and risen through the ranks, surpassing all her contemporaries, to head the NCIS team of Hawai'i. Together with her team of specialists, she balances her personal life and her duties towards her country while investigating high-stakes crimes in the sun-drenched island paradise itself.

Everything to know about NCIS: Hawai'i season 2 episode 12: Plot, release date, cast unveiled

Fans of the long-running franchise are waiting with anticipation to learn all about what new case will grab the attention of the NCIS branch in Hawai'i this week. Here is everything you need to know about the police procedural's upcoming episode.

What is the plot of NCIS: Hawai'i episode 12?

The upcoming episode of the CBS original has been titled Shields Up. The official synopsis as revealed by CBS is as follows:

"When an elite special forces Marine captain is murdered, the NCIS team finds a suspect in a really unusual place."

In the promo, we see that Marine captain Denison was found dead on Leeward Beach, where he was in all probability beaten to death and prompt the team to jump into action to investigate the tragedy. During the investigation, the officers will track down the suspect in an unlikely location.

In this case, it looks like the team is looking for two attackers. We get a glimpse of two officers threatening a man wielding an ax. It may be possible that the murderer of the captain will be found.

Although the murder investigation of the Marine captain will be the main focus of this storyline, there will also be other subplots to be explored in the episode.

This episode has been directed by Norman Buckley from a script written by Jan Nash and Amy Rutberg.

Release date announced

CBS has announced that NCIS: Hawai'i will unveil its latest episode of the second season this Monday, January 23, 2023. It will air in its usual slot from 10:00-11:00 PM ET on the CBS Television Network.

For those without a cable connection, the series will also be made available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount Plus.

Who will be appearing in the latest installment of NCIS: Hawai'i?

Season 2 of NCIS: Hawai'i brought back Vanessa Lachey in the lead role of Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant. She is joined by Alex Tarrant as Kai Holman, Noah Mills as Jesse Boone, and Yasmine Al-Bustami as Lucy Tara.

Others starring in the season include Jason Antoon, who plays Ernie Malik, Tori Anderson, starring as Kate Whistler, and Kian Talan, who appears as Alex Tennant.

Episode 12 of the CBS crime drama will also bring us a number of guest stars, including Seana Kofoed, Sierra Swartz, Aaron Densley, Greg Finley, Sharinna Allan, Moise Amadou, Wes Chatham, Juani Feliz, and Dollar Tan.

Tune in to CBS tomorrow to explore the murder investigation of a Marine captain with NCIS: Hawai'i.

Poll : 0 votes