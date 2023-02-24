What happened to Michael Ernst? Navy seal dies in parachute mishap

According to numerous reports, a United States Navy SEAL named Michael Ernst tragically died in a "military freefall training mishap" during an airstrip in Marana.

Michael Ernst was the Chief Special Warfare Operator in the Navy. He was taken to Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix on Sunday, February 19, where he was declared dead, the Naval Special Warfare Command told Fox News in a statement.

The cause of the deadly incident is being investigated, according to Navy spokesperson Kara Handley. The Naval Special Warfare Command said:

“It would be inappropriate to comment further on the ongoing investigation until complete."

Michael Ernst passed away in a free fall training exercise in Arizona

Ernst got into a parachute mishap incident on February 19, 2023. He was taken to a nearby hospital in a hurry but was later declared dead. Spokesperson Handley said Michael Ernst was pronounced dead at Banner University Medical Center in nearby Tucson at 2:07 p.m. local time on Sunday.

He was in touch with the Naval Special Warfare East Coast-based unit during the time of the incident.

Rear Adm. Keith Davids, leader of Naval Special Warfare Command, said:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Ernst family."

The Naval Special Warfare Unit community regularly engages in free-falling training activities and techniques to perform maneuvers at high altitudes in case of emergencies.

Ernst joined hands with the Navy military community in August 2009, and three years later, he joined the SEAL community. Adm. Keith Davids talks about Michael's work ethic:

“Mike was an exceptional teammate. He was a dedicated NSW Sailor who applied his talents and skills towards some of our nation’s hardest challenges, while selflessly mentoring his teammates."

He added:

“Mike and his family will always be part of the NSW family, and he will never be forgotten."

Enlisted in the Navy in 2009, Michael Ernst attended SEAL training in 2010. Soon after, he was assigned to the East Coast Special Warfare Unit. He earned the Silver Star award, the military's third-highest decoration for valor and bravery in combat.

He was also awarded numerous other achievements, including the Joint Commendation Medal, the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, during his time in the military.

Michael Ernst went on to a better world while leaving behind his loving wife and two children, aged 2 and 5 years old.

Michael Ernst's death is the 4th Navy training death in 14 months

Ernst's death marks the 4th training-related accidental death for the Navy in the last 14 months, reported Military.com.

In December 2021, Cmdr. Brian Bourgeois passed away in an unfortunate fast-rope training accident in Virginia Beach. He had more than a 20-year-long career in the military, where he achieved the Bronze Star.

In February 2022, Seaman Kyle Mullen died from pneumonia just a few days after the initial phase of SEAL training. His death sparked investigations and articles claiming that the elite unit failed to provide enough medical care to the recruits. It seemed like asking for help was discouraged among the recruits.

Electronics Technician First Class Ryan DeKorte died in a helicopter landing accident at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, Virginia, in May 2022, while serving with an East Coast naval special warfare unit.

Throughout the investigation and after, Michael Ernst will be missed by friends, family, and colleagues.

