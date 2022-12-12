Who is Chris Beck? Detransition explained as retired Navy SEAL makes announcement

Former Navy SEAL Chris Beck, who became a public figure 10 years ago after coming out as a trans person, shared that he is detransitioning back to being a man.

In an interview uploaded on December 1, 2022, with political commentator Robby Starbuck, Beck revealed that he is "not transgender" and called out Americans to "wake up" about how gender clinics and health services are hurting healthy kids. Beck said:

“Everything you see on CNN with my face, do not even believe a word of it. Everything that happened to me for the last ten years destroyed my life. I destroyed my life. I’m not a victim. I did this to myself, but I had help.”

Beck, who was formerly known as Kristin Beck, further added:

“I take full responsibility. I went on CNN and everything else, and that’s why I’m here right now, I’m trying to correct that.”

According to the Macmillan Dictionary, detransition means to change back to the gender assigned to a person at the time of their birth.

For twenty years, Beck was a Navy SEAL. He served in 13 different overseas assignments and was awarded over 50 medals and ribbons.

Chris Beck came out as transgender on national television

In 2013, Chris Beck became a national figure after he gave an interview to CNN's Anderson Cooper about transitioning into a woman. During his recent interview with Robby Starbuck, he recalled the time he came out, and how he was lured into the process:

“I was used … I was very naive, I was in a really bad way, and I got taken advantage of. I got propagandized. I got used badly by a lot of people who had knowledge way beyond me. They knew what they were doing. I didn’t."

Speaking about his own experience, Chris Beck revealed that it only took an hour's meeting at Veterans Affairs with him to be offered hormones for the process. He mentioned:

“I walked into a psychologist’s office [and] in one day I have a letter in my hand saying I was transgender. I was authorized for hormones. I was authorized all this other stuff.”

Beck stated that after he started taking hormones, he "had so much going wrong" in his body. He apologized to Americans before stating that some of that was paid for by the Veterans Affairs. But now, he has been off of hormones for the past seven years.

However, during the interview, Chris Beck stated that he is speaking publicly about being transgender to protect kids in an environment where gender clinics are ubiquitous. He noted:

"As soon as [kids] go in and say, ‘I’m a tomboy or this makes me feel comfortable’ and then a psychologist says, ‘oh, you’re transgender.’ And then the next day you’re on hormones – the same hormones they are using for medical castration for pedophiles. Now they are giving this to healthy 13-year-olds.”

Beck stated that the situation does not seem right and this is the reason why is urging Americans to "wake up."

