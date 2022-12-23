Who was Robert Ramirez? Celebrated navy commander found dead at home

Commander Robert Ramirez was found dead in his San Diego home on Monday, December 19, 2022.

While police are investigating the case, the cause of death of the decorated navy officer has not been discovered yet. However, authorities do not suspect any foul play.

47-year-old Robert Ramirez was enlisted in the Navy in 1996. He reportedly took command of SEAL Team 1 a month back.

Decorated Officer Robert Ramirez served in the navy for 27 years

On December 19, 2022, Robert Ramirez was found dead in his home in San Diego. Capt. David Abernathy, commander of Naval Special Warfare Group 1, paid tribute to Ramirez:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Ramirez family. Bobby [Robert Ramirez] was an outstanding leader, devoted husband, and father, and a good friend to us all.”

He further added:

“This is a devastating loss to our community and all who knew him. We will remain in support of Bobby’s family, friends, and teammates during this extremely difficult time.”

In 1996, Ramirez was enlisted into Naval services and was commissioned in 2004. He served for about 27 years in the navy. He had also won several awards, including five Bronze Star medals and three Combat Action Ribbons. He had also been awarded medals for campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Abernathy mentioned that the organization would stand in solidarity with Ramirez’s family.

Netizens flooded Twitter to express their condolences for the 47-year-old Commander. One user wrote:

“This man was my Friend, Brother, and Teammate. He was a Warrior and a Patriot. CDR Robert Ramirez III, Thank you for your outstanding service to our country. You are loved, and you will be missed.”

A user named Riccardo wrote:

“May he RIP with our Lord!”

Another Twitter user wrote:

“Dear Lord, have mercy on this family. Saturate them in your love and grace. Give them the peace beyond understanding.”

Many other messages expressing condolences for the sad demise of Robert Ramirez have been flowing all over Twitter.

The case of Commander Ramirez is currently under investigation. Officials have stated that Robert’s family has asked for some privacy and is not open to commenting on the incident yet.

Commander Ramirez passes away just about a year after Cmdr. Brian Bourgeois died after falling from a helicopter during training

While speaking about Ramirez’s death, people also recalled the incident that happened with Cmdr. Brian Bourgeois back in 2021. The Army also mentioned certain discrepancies that they noticed in the case of Cmdr. Bourgeois.

Just a year back on December 4, Cmdr. Brian Bourgeois died after falling from a helicopter during a training session. While an investigation had been conducted, the report is yet to be released.

The Army mentioned that there had been significant issues surrounding Brian’s death, including miscommunication within the Army helicopter from which Brian fell.

