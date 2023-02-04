Who was Pete Reed? American killed in Ukraine while helping civilians 

In a tragic incident on Thursday, February 2, 2023, Pete Reed, an American medic and U.S. military veteran, was killed while helping civilians evacuate in Bakhmut, Ukraine.

According to multiple reports, Pete Reed, 34, of New Jersey, was killed by a missile while he was in an ambulance helping civilians who had been shelled to flee the war-ravaged area of Bakhmut, Ukraine. Five other people were also injured at the scene.

Reed, a former US Marine Corps rifleman who was deployed to Helmand, Afghanistan, twice before leaving the service, co-founded the nonprofit Global Response Medicine in 2017 after training as a medic two years ago. Global Response Medicine is an international medical NGO spearheaded by veterans to provide frontline assistance during crises.

Reed reportedly arrived in Ukraine as a team member of the Global Outreach Doctors after stepping away from Global Response Medicine in January so he could help civilians in the war-ravaged country.

Pete Reed, a former American veteran, was killed on Thursday while working on the frontlines as a medic in Bakhmut, Ukraine. According to the Kyiv Independent, Bakhmut and neighboring areas have been the target of intense shelling by the Russian military, who, on orders from their government, have intensified the attack after declaring war on Ukraine.

As per the Global Response Medicine website, Reed reportedly began training as a paramedic in 2015, shortly after Hurricane Sandy hit New Jersey, where he had volunteered for the disaster response organization Team Rubicon.

In 2015, Reed began training as a paramedic in northern Iraq, which led him to serve as a medic alongside Kurdish peshmerga forces, and the battle for Mosul, which took place when IS was in power, was fought by the Iraqi special forces. Shortly after, he founded Global Response Medicine in 2017.

While leading operations at Global Response Medicine, Reed led medical teams across Iraq, Yemen, Syria, and Poland.

During this time, Reed reportedly saved thousands of lives in the region. After Reed passed away, his wife spoke to CBS, saying that her husband had dedicated his life to saving lives and that he had been doing the same when he was struck by the missile.

"Through a year in Mosul, and time in Yemen, he's always kept everybody else around him safe. I heard from someone that he was protecting someone else with his body when he died."

Reed stepped away from GRM in January 2023 to join the Global Outreach Doctors who were rendering aid to civilians in Ukraine.

In a Twitter post, Global Response Medicine mourned the loss of its founder Pete Reed, who was referred to as the bedrock of the organization. They said:

“Yesterday, GRM founder Pete Reed was killed in Bakhmut, Ukraine. Pete was the bedrock of GRM, serving as Board President for 4 years. In January, Pete stepped away from GRM to work with Global Outreach Doctors on their Ukraine mission and was killed while rendering aid.”

Reed’s wife told CBS that she was en route to Poland to bring her husband back to the country and asked for privacy during the difficult time.

According to the Guardian, seven Americans have died in Ukraine since Russia invaded the country last year.

