What happened to Jared Bridegan? Suspect arrested as Microsoft executive is killed in ambush

On February 16, 2022, Jared Bridegan, a Microsoft executive, was fatally shot multiple times in Florida in what authorities described as a targeted attack.

On the day of the incident, Jared Bridegan, a father of four, was reportedly driving to drop off the two twins that he had with his ex-wife, Shanna Gardner-Fernandez, at her home near Jacksonville Beach. Bridegan also had his two-year-old daughter, whom he had with his current wife, Kirsten Bridegan, inside the vehicle.

Shortly after the drop-off, as Bridegan proceeded to drive away with his infant daughter, he discovered an errant tire blocking his path two miles from his ex-wife’s home. When Bridegan stepped out of the vehicle to clear the path, he was shot several times in front of his daughter seated at the back seat of the vehicle.

Nearly a year after the incident, on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, authorities announced that a suspect, identified as Henry Tenon, 61, was arrested in connection with his murder, described as a "targeted ambush."

The suspect arrested in the murder of Jared Bridegan did not act alone

Henry Tenon was arrested and charged in connection with the murder of Jared Bridegan, who was reportedly the victim of a planned and targeted killing. While announcing the arrest at a press conference, State Attorney Melissa Nelson said that they believed the suspect did not act alone. However, the state attorney did not elaborate on the details connected to their findings. Police are yet to make any other arrests in the case.

It is unknown if Tenon was directly responsible for shooting the victim as the suspect was charged with conspiracy to commit murder, second-degree murder with a weapon and accessory after the fact to a capital felony. The suspect was also charged with child abuse as the victim’s infant daughter was present at the scene of the crime, though she was unharmed.

Authorities, who have yet to disclose the motive behind the planned attack, said that the arrest affidavit of the suspect has been sealed for thirty days as police continue to investigate the killing of the Microsoft executive.

Meanwhile, a potential link between Tenon and Bridegan's ex-wife, Gardner-Fernandez, has surfaced. Authorities said that Tenon was reportedly living at a home in Jacksonville that was owned by Gardner Fernandez’s new husband, at the time of the murder.

According to multiple reports, Bridegan and his ex-wife, who share custody of their two children, had a contentious relationship following their divorce.

Jared Bridegan's wife, Kirsten Bridegan, who shares two children with her deceased husband, described her husband as a caring and loving father to ABC News last year.

"He loved being a dad. He genuinely did. He would spend hours setting up some activity that he thought would be awesome."

At the time of the incident, Kirsten told reporters that she believed her husband was purposefully targeted. Tenon is being held at the James I. Montgomery Correctional Center while police continue to investigate the case.

