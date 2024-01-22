What did Jerri Lynn Isreal do? Mississippi woman arrested after missing son’s body found behind false wall

A Mississippi woman Jerri Lynn Isreal was arrested on Saturday, January 20, 2024, after her missing son's body was found in a container in her house. The body of the 66-year-old woman's 43-year-old son, John Allen Gaither, was found behind a false wall in her house. He had been reported missing on December 22, 2023.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of an alleged murder. Discretion is advised.

Authorities began investigating the case after the disappearance and found John's body on Friday, January 19, 2024. WXXV reported that the body was inside a “military locker-style container” concealed behind a false wall at his mother’s home.

Shortly after, Jerry Lynn Isreal was charged with first-degree murder in the death of her son John Allen Gaither. She was reportedly taken to Harrison County jail on Saturday.

Jerri Lynn Isreal was convicted of murder in 1995

Jerri Lynn Isreal has been accused of killing her son John Allen Gaither after his body was found hidden behind a false wall weeks after his suspicious disappearance. As they detailed the incident, WXXV noted that police were called to Jerri Lynn's residence on the 2200 block of 16th Avenue. They were called regarding a welfare concern for Jerri Lynn Isreal's son, who allegedly vanished without a trace on December 22.

Expand Tweet

However, it is unclear who placed the call that spurred the investigation into Gaither’s disappearance. A few days after he was reported missing, on December 27, 2023, the Gulfport police followed up on the missing person's case and noted discrepancies in Isreal's statements.

During the investigation, the police reportedly learned Isreal was arrested and convicted of murder in Florida around 1995. At the time, she reportedly made several attempts to dump the body at different locations in Florida.

Following that, Isreal was deemed a person of interest in her son’s disappearance and police obtained a search warrant for her residence last week. Detectives and crime scene technicians arrived at Jerri Lynn's house on Thursday, January 18, 2024, with a search warrant. Isreal was reportedly taken to a local hospital for medical treatment after she consumed an unsafe amount of pills.

During their search, authorities reportedly found Gaither’s body in a box hidden behind a false wall on Friday. In a press release, the Gulfport police department discussed the case stating that they had conducted a search of Jerri Lynn's house.

“At this time, Isreal was subsequently transported to a local area hospital for medical treatment. During the search of the residence, a wooden box containing a deceased subject, later identified as John Allen Gaither, was located behind a false wall.” The police department said.

While the cause of death and potential motive are yet to be determined, Jerri Lynn Isreal was charged with murder on Saturday. Gulfport police said anyone with any information regarding the case is urged to contact the department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.