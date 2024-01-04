What did James Michael Ryan do? Maryland oral surgeon sentenced to 45 years over girlfriend's ketamine overdose death 

Dr. James Michael Ryan, a Maryland oral surgeon, faces a 45-year prison term after being found guilty in the death of his girlfriend, Sarah Harris. Her death resulted from an overdose on January 26, 2022. Following a court decision on Wednesday, in Rockville, Maryland, officials confirmed to 7News that the 50-year-old dentist will spend over four decades behind bars.

State Circuit Court Judge Cheryl A. McCally ordered the severe sentence on Wednesday, emphasizing Dr. Ryan's responsibility for providing drugs from his office to Harris. This action led to the discovery of Harris's lifeless body in Dr. Ryan's home in Clarksburg, Md., on January 26, 2022.

The sentencing hearing in Rockville, Maryland, concluded with the sentencing of Dr. James Michael Ryan to 45 years in a state correctional facility.

Dr. James Michael Ryan was convicted and the details that emerged

As previously reported by Law & Crime, Dr. James Michael Ryan, the Maryland oral surgeon, faced a significant legal battle following the death of his girlfriend, Sarah Harris.

The jury, after deliberating for less than three hours, convicted Dr. Ryan on one count of second-degree depraved heart murder and one count of involuntary manslaughter in connection to Harris's death. Dr. James Michael Ryan was also convicted on charges of possessing midazolam with the intent to distribute, along with distributing ketamine and diazepam.

Drug vials found inside Dr. James Ryan’s home (Image via trial evidence)

In the courtroom, prosecutors focused on his vast knowledge of anesthesia as an oral surgeon.

They argued that Dr. Ryan's knowledge of these drugs meant that he understood just how risky they were for Harris. Montgomery County Assistant State's Attorney Jennifer Harrison said:

"Dr. James Ryan — a skilled oral surgeon who knew these drugs inside out. He understood their dangers better than anyone."

Text messages in which Harris asked Dr. Ryan to bring sedatives (Image via FOX 5 DC)

Harrison further explained:

"Every time James gave her those drugs — whether he administered them or whether he instructed her on how to administer them to herself — a little bit of Sarah died. Until he gave them to her one too many times. And he killed her; he killed Sarah Harris. He created this risk."

Dr. James Michael Ryan (Image via Evolution Oral Surgery)

According to court records, Dr. Ryan stated that he went to bed around 10:30 pm on January 25, 2020, mentioning that the alleged victim seemed "okay" at that time. However, upon returning downstairs the next day, January 26, 2022, he informed authorities that he discovered her "unresponsive on the couch, surrounded by used hypodermic needles and several bottles of controlled dangerous substances nearby."

Despite intervention from Montgomery County Fire Rescue, the press release noted that Harris passed away.

Sarah Harris (Image via @harris.sarah87/Instagram)

Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones, in March 2022, mentioned that the text conversations between Dr. Ryan and Harris were expected to be "frank and explicit." Harris reportedly asked Dr. Ryan to obtain or procure drugs from his Germantown-based practice.

Dr. Ryan initially faced arrest and charges related to Harris's death in March 2022.

Timeline of Dr. James Michael Ryan's relationship with Sarah Harris

Dr. James Michael Ryan formerly managed Evolution Oral Surgery situated on Germantown's third-floor medical office building. Prosecutors disclosed that Dr. Ryan encountered Harris, a former beauty queen, in 2020, during her visit for wisdom teeth treatment.

During the dental procedure, Harris shared her dental office experience, prompting Dr. Ryan to offer her a job. Accepting the position, Harris commenced work as a surgical technician at Dr. Ryan's practice.

By January 2021, Harris and Dr. Ryan had initiated a romantic relationship, and Harris reportedly spent considerable time at Dr. Ryan's residence, authorities revealed. Their relationship escalated to living together permanently in the summer of 2021, despite concerns from Harris's family members.

Prosecutors informed jurors that over time, Dr. Ryan even offered to alleviate Harris's anxiety by providing her with sedatives sourced from his practice.

James and Sarah (Image via FOX 5 DC)

In February of 2021, he offered her an IV injection. He claimed he could make the anxiety go away in a few seconds. Harrison said:

“Sarah was a bit confused by this, but she took him up on it. And that started the cycle of Dr. Ryan offering to bring home drugs — ketamine, propofol, midazolam — from his practice to give to Sarah Harris to help her with this anxiety and help her sleep.”

When Harris was found, she weighed only 83 pounds. Her family fondly remembers her as a beauty pageant participant, fluent in multiple languages, and with dreams of joining the Peace Corps to aid people globally. Her father, Mark Harris, shared:

"Sarah was the shining star in all our lives. She was a caring, loving daughter, sister, granddaughter, aunt, and friend."