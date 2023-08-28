What did James Ryan do? Maryland dentist found guilty of killing girlfriend with anesthetics 

On Friday, August 25, Maryland dentist Dr. James Ryan was found guilty of murdering Sarah Harris with anesthetics in 2022. According to WJLA, Sarah Harris was Dr. Ryan's girlfriend and former patient. In 2020, Harris began to work in the suspected killer's office. Dr. Ryan reportedly killed Harris using substances such as propofol, ketamine, and diazepam.

The Washington Post reported that Dr. James Ryan regularly prescribed Sarah Harris drugs. The victim, who would also use drugs herself, is said to have developed a severe addiction. Dr. Ryan's defense claimed that the victim most likely died of a suicide or an accidental overdose.

Dr. James Ryan reportedly claimed that the medication would help Sarah with her anxiety

As reported by Law and Crime, Dr. James Ryan used to run Evolution Oral Surgery, a practice in Germantown. In 2020, he met Sarah Harris after she came to him for dental treatment. Eventually, Harris began working with Dr. Ryan, and the pair began dating.

According to Jennifer Harrison, the Montgomery County Assistant State's Attorney, Dr. Ryan would eventually convince Sarah Harris to use drugs. He reportedly claimed that the medication would help Harris with her anxiety.

“In February of 2021, he told her, ‘Well, if you want, I can give you an IV injection. I can make the anxiety go away in a few seconds. Sarah was a bit confused by this, but she took him up on it," Harrison said.

"That started the cycle of Dr. Ryan offering to bring home drugs — ketamine, propofol, midazolam — from his practice to give to Sarah Harris to help her with this anxiety and help her sleep,” she added.

According to Harrison, Dr. Ryan began to regularly administer several dangerous drugs to Sarah Harris. He would reportedly leave her drugged and unmonitored for long periods, even going to sleep while she was still under the influence. Due to the frequent drug abuse, Harris is said to have lost vast amounts of weight.

“Every time he gave her those drugs — whether he administered them or whether he instructed her on how to administer them to herself — a little bit of Sarah died. Until he gave them to her one too many times. And he killed her, he killed Sarah Harris. He created this risk," Harrison said.

On January 26, 2022, authorities were called to a home Dr. James Ryan and Sarah Harris shared in Clarksburg, Maryland. Upon arriving at the scene, they found an unconscious Harris surrounded by vials and tubes. Despite the efforts of first responders, the victim died at the scene. In March 2022, Dr. James Ryan was implicated in her death.