Who is Carlos Macci? Drug dealer sentenced in death of The Wire star Michael K. Williams

Drug dealer Carlos Macci, who was linked to actor Michael K. Williams' death, has been sentenced to 2.5 years on July 25, 2023. Carlos Macci was a member of a crew alongside three others—Irvin Cartagena, Hector Robles, and Lusi Cruz. The crew sold drugs in Brooklyn and also to Michael, leading to his death in 2021.

NBC reported that the sentencing was given by US district judge Ronnie Abrams, who said that Carlos' actions led to Michael's demise and also cost him his freedom as he continued selling drugs. Macci also apologized for his actions before he was sentenced.

According to The New York Times, Carlos accepted the blame for being involved in a conspiracy of possession and distribution of drugs in April this year. The sentencing was expected to be of five years, but it was brought down to 30 months. This will be followed by supervised release of three years, with the first year at an inpatient drug treatment facility.

Carlos Macci pleaded guilty to charges related to narcotics in April 2023

Carlos Macci is a native of Puerto Rico, and he never had access to education after leaving his school in second grade. He pleaded guilty to charges of possession and sale of narcotics in April 2023, alongside Irvin Cartagena. They were the head of a trafficking operation and offered drugs to Michael K. Williams.

Macci's attorney Benjamin Zeman revealed that he has been serving the sentence of 18 months since February last year, adding that he is also an addict.

The New York Post revealed that Macci and Irvin Cartagena were arrested in February 2022, alongside Hector Robles and Lusi Cruz. A federal complaint revealed that the group sold cocaine to Michael outside 228 South 3rd Street near Havermeyer Street, putting them behind garbage cans.

Surveillance footage revealed that Irvin completed the sale with Michael a day before his death. The entire group opened a shop near Macci's apartment, and after Michael's death, they continued to sell drugs in Brooklyn and Manhattan.

The Wire co-creator wrote a letter to show some mercy on Carlos Macci

Michael K. Williams was popular for his appearance on the HBO series, The Wire. David Simon, the show's co-creator, requested the judge earlier this month to show some mercy to Carlos Macci, as per Deadline. He wrote in a letter that it is useless to punish someone who battled with drug addiction and never sold drugs to become successful in life or earn some profit. The letter also mentioned:

"But I know that Michael would look upon the undone and desolate life of Mr. Macci and know two things with certainty: First, that it was Michael who bears the fuller responsibility for what happened."

The letter also addressed Michael's addiction to drugs, stating that the creators of the show had to take the help of a crew member, who ensured that a significant distance was maintained between Michael and his addiction.

Michael openly spoke about his addiction over the years, stating that it was the result of being a victim of s*xual abuse during his childhood. The letter revealed that it was Micahel's decision to use drugs, and no one influenced him to do the same.

Michael K. Williams was discovered dead inside his apartment on September 6, 2021. The 54-year-old was well-known for his appearances on various TV shows like Law & Order, CSI: NY, When They See Us, and more.