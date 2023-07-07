"Lock her up and throw away the key": Pregnant Chrisean Rock wanted on drug charges in Oklahoma, sparks hilarious reactions online

Chrisean Rock made her music industry debut in 2020 with the song "Lonely." Later, the same year, she started dating the rapper, Blueface. Furthermore, she is now pregnant with his child. Nonetheless, she has recently made the news, but not for the right reasons. According to the court filings, the media personality is wanted in Oklahoma and has been placed on the state's "wanted" fugitives list. According to the records, Chrisean faces "drug possession and intent to sell" charges.

The internet's comments on this situation were hysterical. In response to her case, one netizen suggested that the authorities lock her up and toss away the key.

Netizens hilariously reacted to the incident (Image via Twitter / @Tweents_)

Chrisean Rock went viral on the internet and sparked hilarious reactions from social media users

Chrisean Rock is currently most wanted in Oklahoma (Image via Getty Images)

Chrisean Rock now faces two charges in Craig County, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. She was charged with "distribution of a controlled dangerous substance/possession with intent to distribute" and "failure to display a tax stamp on a controlled dangerous substance."

Chrisean Rock's arrest warrent (Image via Twitter / @SaycheeseDGTL)

Rock's wanted poster, on the other hand, made her clarify her side of the story in an Instagram livestream. The reality personality insisted that she was not a wanted person and downplayed her run-ins with the cops in Oklahoma.

She explained:

“I am not wanted. They just wanted some f****** money. I’m gonna give it to ‘em”.

Internet users were quick to respond to the news, and netizens began ridiculing her as they expressed their opinions on social media. Some of the reactions are as follows:

Netizens hilariously reacted to the incident (Image via Twitter / @InMyGloFaSho1)

Netizens hilariously reacted to the incident (Image via Twitter / @Qurandale)

Netizens hilariously reacted to the incident (Image via Twitter / @ObaTheGreat1)

Netizens hilariously reacted to the incident (Image via Twitter / @QuantumSupply)

Netizens hilariously reacted to the incident (Image via Twitter / @KingBDE1)

Netizens hilariously reacted to the incident (Image via Twitter / @thewildestdream)

Netizens hilariously reacted to the incident (Image via Twitter / @WesChaseCrypto)

Netizens hilariously reacted to the incident (Image via Twitter / @NewLevelBaby)

Netizens hilariously reacted to the incident (Image via Twitter / @TVEMike)

Netizens hilariously reacted to the incident (Image via Twitter / @DoubleHMajor_)

Chrisean and Blueface’s previous controversies

Blueface and Chrisean previously faced a lot of allegations (Image via Getty Images)

This is not the first time Chrisean Rock has drawn criticism. She and her baby daddy have made headlines numerous times in the past, but never for the right reasons. On February 14, 2022, Rock was arrested in Oklahoma for allegedly driving a stolen vehicle and selling crack cocaine.

Meanwhile, Blueface stated that he recently got out of house arrest, which he blamed on Chrisean. He claimed he took responsibility for Chrisean on social media at the end of last month. He stated:

“I’m only on house arrest cuz I took all the charges for Rock.”

Furthermore, the Thotiana artist had already been imprisoned once. Blueface was pulled down in Hollywood on February 12, 2022, for having an expired registration. Cops also discovered a loaded revolver in the vehicle's center console and arrested Blueface on a single charge of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle.

Poll : 0 votes