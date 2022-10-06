Where does Logan Paul live? Bad Bunny Puerto Rico controversy explained as internet slams YouTuber over hypocritical comments

American YouTuber Logan Paul was blasted online for calling Bad Bunny a hypocrite after the latter criticized his decision to move to Puerto Rico in his documentary-style music video for El Apagón.

The 28-year-old Puerto Rican rapper's film garnered severe backlash for Paul, in and outside the island, who mentioned "taxes" as one of the reasons for moving to the island. Logan moved to Puerto Rico in 2021.

On October 5, the 27-year-old wrestler appeared on Philip DeFranco’s YouTube show to address the “anti-Logan narrative on the island” and called out Bad Bunny for his comments on him.

“I love Bad Bunny, and I think he is an amazing entertainer. I think he is a generational talent. But I do find it hypocritical because Bad Bunny is a Puerto Rican living in Puerto Rico who is privately taking advantage of the same tax program he is publicly condemning.”

When host DeFranco asked if his statement was true, Paul continued stating:

“So, I see this music video that has stuck me in the middle of it; that’s surrounded by context that makes me look like a vulture in Puerto Rico. Again, while I love Bad Bunny, I cannot personally support the hypocritical nature of his exploitation.”

Logan Paul's recent comments in the interview backfired on him and drew severe backlash online.

Logan Paul and Bad Bunny Puerto Rico controversy explained

In February 2021, popular YouTuber and WWE wrestler Logan Paul announced that he would be shifting to Puerto Rico from Southern California after he "fell in love" with the island.

At the time, he was renting a $28 million property which comprised of 34 beds, swimming pools, marble floors, etc. and was paying $57,000 rent per month. Addressing the shift on one of his podcast episodes, he stated:

“I feel like people are wondering, ‘Why Puerto Rico,’ right? Like how random.”

One of his co-hosts replied:

“Taxes.”

Logan then admitted:

“It’s one. It’s a vertical. It’s a big one.”

In September 2022, Bad Bunny released a music video for his track El Apagón, which also featured an almost 20-minute documentary by Puerto Rican journalist Bianca Graulau, titled Aquí Vive Gente.

The short film talks about native Puerto Ricans experiencing displacement, gentrification and abandonment under Act 20 and 22. Under such acts, rich foreigners can move to the island for tax breaks. This has thus resulted in displacing Puerto Rican natives from their homes and facing a raised cost of living.

This is why the famed YouTuber made it to the documentary. Logan Paul shifted from a rented mansion to one of his own in Dorado. The residence happens to be a $13 million beachfront villa inside the Ritz Carlton Reserve.

Twitter bashed Logan Paul over his comments on Bad Bunny

After Logan Paul's comments on Bad Bunny's documentary went viral, Twitter bashed him online for comparing himself to the Puerto Rican native and came to his defense.

Since he is a native, he can avail the opportunity for tax incentives made especially for the people of the island, although this Act is an exception. Moreover, Bad Bunny has time and again helped the people of the island financially. He owns an NGO called the Good Bunny Foundation that pledged $1 million to 2020's Know Your Rights Camp.

poprocksnsprite @Mathuwu Not Logan Paul trying to call out bad bunny for using the tax program from the country he was born and raised. Logan Paul moved to PR to evade californias high ass taxes….nowhere near the same Not Logan Paul trying to call out bad bunny for using the tax program from the country he was born and raised. Logan Paul moved to PR to evade californias high ass taxes….nowhere near the same

#FueraLuma 🇵🇷 @moisturizednerd Using an actual Puerto Rican native to deflect is crazy lmfao. Bad Bunny is not the one contributing to gentrification in Puerto Rico like Logan Paul is. Using an actual Puerto Rican native to deflect is crazy lmfao. Bad Bunny is not the one contributing to gentrification in Puerto Rico like Logan Paul is.

As of writing, Logan Paul and Bad Bunny have not commented on the online backlash.

