Why are prosecutors seeking coercive measures for Wander Franco? Details of investigation against Rays player, explored

As the four-month investigation into Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco's alleged relationship with a minor in Dominican Republic pick up pace, prosecutors seek coercive measures against the MLB star. These measures, such as confinement, bail or other restrictions serve to ensure that the assuced party does not flee and remains present thoughout the entire process. It still remains to be seen what decision they make regarding Franco until his next scheduled appeareance on Friday morning.

Wander Franco made his move to the MLB in 2017 as one of the top international prospects and was signed by the Tampa Bay Rays. After over three years in the minors, he had an impressive debut season in 2021 in the major leagues, earning a 11-year, $182 million contract with the Rays. He made the All-Stars for the first time in his career this year, before his season was cut short due to the allegations against him.

According to Dominican newspaper Listin Diario, the Public Ministry has allegedly requested a financial guarantee of 5 million pesos, along with a temporary ban on leaving the country and occassional court appearances. Another newspaper reports that a financial guarantee of said amount and house arrest has allegedly been requested. Both sources claim that house arrest was requested for the mother of the girl.

Where is Wander Franco now?

Wander Franco was originally summoned to appear before prosecutors last week on Thursday, to which he did not show up. The Tampa Bay Rays star then appeared at the prosecutor's office on Monday, after which he has been detained at the National Police headquarters. The prosecutor's office had 48 hours to present their evidence against him and they did so on Wednesday.

