What did Maxine McManaman do? Charges explored as TSA director arrested in Atlanta 

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Assistant Federal Security Director Maxine McManaman, accused of exploiting a family member with dementia, was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection after arriving at the Atlanta airport on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

In a Facebook post, the Port St. Lucie Police Department said McManaman, who has worked for TSA for 21 years, was arrested on a warrant out of Port St. Lucie, Florida, on charges of forgery, a third-degree felony.

TSA director Maxine McManaman was reportedly arrested alongside her father and accomplice Delroy Chambers, Sr., after a months-long investigation, which began in April 2023, determined the pair had exploited a relative suffering from dementia by falsifying documents in their name.

In the Facebook post, authorities alleged the father-daughter duo forged signatures on a quitclaim deed transferring ownership of a property in the name of a relative with dementia over to themselves.

WAGA identified the victim as Delroy Chambers, Sr.'s wife, who was reportedly suffering from dementia for years. Delroy Chambers, Sr., was also accused of neglecting care of his ailing wife by the police.

TSA director Maxine McManaman forged her signature on deed transferring property from her ailing mother

According to NBC News, citing an incident report, authorities began their investigation in April 2023 after they received a call from an unidentified person reporting elder abuse.

The report alleged that Maxine McManaman and her father, Delroy Chambers, Sr., forged signatures in a quitclaim deed prepared in Florida by McManaman on December 5, 2022, transferring property from his ailing wife with dementia to themselves.

WAGA reported Maxine McManaman's brother, Delroy Chambers Jr., had the power of attorney after their mother, the sole owner of the property, fell ill. Authorities allege the duo intentionally omitted including any Jr. or Sr. designation on paper, and McManaman's brother, Delroy Chambers Jr., could not have signed the document as he was in Atlanta at the time. In the Facebook post, police said:

“It was determined that the Grantor ( Delroy Chambers Jr) could not have signed the document on the date specified, since the Grantor was determined to be in Atlanta, GA on that date. Maxine McManaman and Delroy Chambers, Sr. were determined to have both falsified the quitclaim deed.”

Delroy Chambers, Sr., was reportedly arrested in Port St. Lucie on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, and charged with two counts of Exploitation of an Elderly or Disabled Adult - $50,000 or More, and two counts of Forgery.

He was also accused of failing to care for his ailing wife and charged with simple Neglect of an Elderly or Disabled Adult. He has reportedly bonded out of the St. Lucie County Jail.

Meanwhile, TSA director Maxine McManaman was arrested after arriving from an international flight to Atlanta on December 28, 2023.

Per her LinkedIn, McManaman graduated from George Mason University with a master’s degree in public administration in 1997. She then went on to work as Assistant Federal Security Director Screening at TSA in 2002. In early 2023, she was appointed the Assistant Federal Security Director in Mission Support.